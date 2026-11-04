“Keep Him in Your Thoughts & Prayers”: Amon-Ra St. Brown Breaks Silence on Jack Campbell’s Horrific Injury

The Detroit Lions left Sunday’s game with a 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings, but the result took a back seat when linebacker Jack Campbell was carted off the field with a neck injury. For Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the frightening scene was difficult to shake, especially when he thought about Campbell’s wife and their newborn son.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Obviously, the Lions posted, but I just want to say, all you guys that are watching this, keep him in your thoughts & prayers,” St. Brown said on the St. Brown Podcast on Wednesday. “You hate to see anyone go down in this game, whether it’s someone on our team, someone on their team, or any team in this league. I think injuries is something that makes this game so tough and so real at the same time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember being out there on the field, watching him, seeing him on the ground from a distance. And all I could think about was, his wife and his newborn baby that he just had, what, a few months ago. I just want him to be okay, to be able to play with his kid, honestly, and be normal.”

Campbell suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter while tackling Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. He remained face down on the turf as medical personnel attended to him before placing him on a backboard and taking him off the field on a cart. He was alert and breathing when taken to a local hospital for evaluation, per ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Brown said the incident made it hard to get back into the game after watching medical personnel take care of Campbell. The receiver recalled seeing his teammate placed on a stretcher and sent to the hospital, only for the players to have to resume competing.

“It does make it hard, I feel like, for us to go back and play,” St. Brown said. “It’s like, damn, we just took care of him, put him on a stretcher, sent him out back to the hospital, and now we gotta go play again. So, that kind of s****.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged that finishing the game was still part of the job, but said an injury like Campbell’s puts football into perspective. The receiver also made it clear that the linebacker remains on the minds of everyone in the locker room.

The Lions had offered limited information about Campbell’s condition since Sunday. The team said on Monday that he remained at a local hospital, where he was resting and recovering. It added that preliminary indications were positive but declined to share further details out of respect for Campbell and his family. Head coach Dan Campbell also said on Tuesday that the linebacker was improving.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, however, Jack Campbell provided his first detailed update himself. In a statement released by the Lions, the 26-year-old said he had full movement in his lower body and was making progress with movement in his upper body.

“I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time,” Campbell said. “I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Campbell also thanked the athletic trainers and medical personnel who treated him on the field, along with the staff at Henry Ford Hospital and the Lions’ medical team. He expressed gratitude for the support from his teammates, coaches, and the Detroit community, while asking fans to continue praying for him and his family.

The update is significant for Detroit, which has already dealt with several defensive injuries. Campbell is a key part of the unit and was named a first-team All-Pro last season after recording 176 tackles, five sacks, and three forced fumbles. The Lions selected him 18th overall in 2023 and signed him to a four-year contract extension in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no timetable for his return, and his recovery remains the priority. But his latest message offered an encouraging sign after a frightening scene that left teammates, coaches, and fans waiting for news.