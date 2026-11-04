“Keep Me and My Family in Your Prayers”: Jack Campbell Gets Emotional as Lions Star Issues Statement After Horrifying Injury

The Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 19-15 on Sunday, handing Minnesota its first loss of the season. Almost nobody at Ford Field was thinking about the score. But when All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell went down in the fourth quarter, the game became secondary.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a defensive play on Sunday, Jack Campbell initiated a tackle on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. As he made contact, Campbell’s helmet forcefully struck Hockenson’s hip.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, the impact caused a severe neck injury. Campbell fell face down onto the turf and lay completely motionless. Realizing the severity of the situation, medical personnel rushed onto the field. They spent a few minutes carefully evaluating him, treating him, and stabilizing his neck.

However, to prevent any further movement to his spine, paramedics placed Campbell on a rigid backboard, loaded him onto a cart, and immediately transported him out of the stadium to a local Detroit-area hospital for emergency evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Lions initially withheld specifics out of respect for his family’s privacy, sharing only that preliminary signs were positive, on November 4, 2026, Jack Campbell released an official statement directly detailing his physical condition

“My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we’ve received over the past few days. It means more to us than words can express,” Campbell’s statement read, per the Detroit Lions on X. “I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better… Please continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. We feel the love, and I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Jack Campbell is a fourth-season linebacker at the Detroit Lions after being drafted by the franchise in 2023. Heading into the 2026 season, he also stood as a captains of the defensive unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, ahead of the 2026 season, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard also confessed how important Jack Campbell is to the team.

“This is Jack Campbell’s defense, and I don’t hesitate when I say that,” Sheppard said in May 2026. “This is Jack Campbell’s defense and everyone in that locker room knows it. Point blank period. It all goes through Jack.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a 5-2 record in the ongoing season, the Lions’ defense has already struggled, ranking 29th in total yards allowed (373.1 yards) and 23rd in points allowed (25.7 per game).

And in Jack Campbell’s absence, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez will have to absorb the bulk of the defensive snaps inside. As for Campbell, there is no timeline for his return. The 26-year-old is out indefinitely as he remains hospitalized at Henry Ford Hospital, recovering from the neck injury.