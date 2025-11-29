Lions Announce Unfortunate Frank Ragnow News Just Days After Dan Campbell’s Strong Message on His Return

When the Detroit Lions decided to bring Frank Ragnow out of retirement, it felt like the veteran center could become the foundation of the shaky line. The only concern was a hamstring injury he was dealing with. But now, the team has dropped a major update on his future. Frank Ragnow bids goodbye, leaving head coach Dan Campbell’s O-line at risk once again.

“Frank Ragnow reported to our facility yesterday and went through the normal process of meetings,” read an official statement from the Lions. “Unfortunately, during the routine meeting with our medical team, Frank failed his physical. The medical exam revealed a Grade 3 hamstring strain that will keep him from participating for the remainder of the season. For that reason, Frank will not be rejoining the Lions.”

“Frank has always been a team-first guy and is a true warrior,” the statement concluded. “He will forever be a Lion.”

For seven straight seasons, Ragnow was a warrior. He fractured his throat cartilage back in 2020, but he only missed two games. Partially torn pec last season? He still played 16 games and earned his fourth Pro Bowl honors. He started all 96 games of his career and then walked away in June. While it came as a shock to everyone, retirement made sense.

At 29, with his body breaking down, Ragnow chose health and family. The Lions’ rookie guard Tate Ratledge became the right guard, second-year Christian Mahogany shored up the left. With Ragnow gone, Graham Glasgow shifted from left guard to center at training camp, but things got messy fast. 26 sacks allowed in 12 games is the stat line that defines the Lions’ O-line this season.

To make things worse, Glasgow went down with a knee injury in the Thanksgiving game against the Green Bay Packers. Mahogany is dealing with a broken leg and might suit up till postseason. The porous O-line seemed paper-thin, and Frank Ragnow felt like the answer. But his Grade 3 hamstring strain ended a resurgence even before it began.

In place of Glasgow, (and now Ragnow), Trystan Colon feels like the next man up. Dan Campbell noted that Colon “did some good things” in Week 13. But can he shore up the line, especially with the final stretch of the season looming ahead?

The offensive line never recovered from losing their anchor. Now, they won’t get him back. This emotional whiplash seems to have hit Dan Campbell the hardest. After all, he was one of the people most excited for his veteran’s return.

Dan Campbell’s woes: from ‘ship has sailed’ to shipwrecked

The whole timeline around Frank Ragnow has been a roller coaster ride. Early November, during an interview with Detroit’s 97.1 Ticket, Campbell sounded resigned. “Here’s what I know about Frank,” he said. “If Frank really wanted to, he would be blowing my phone up, and I haven’t received a text from him yet. So I think Frank is feeling good about his decision. … That ship has sailed.”

Plot twist: that ship docked back in Detroit. That call from Ragnow came at last. And after Week 13, Campbell couldn’t hide his excitement. “Fired up to get him back,” Campbell said. “He wants to play, he wants to be a part of it, he misses the game, he misses his teammates.”

But now the Lions face disappointment again. The hamstring strain ended everything. Detroit’s 7-5, fighting for a wild-card spot after dropping three of their last five. They needed this boost. But they had no inclination of how bruised Ragnow’s was.

“We just didn’t know the severity of it until we had the final physical and all the tests that were run that we do with anybody we bring in,” Campbell noted. “So yeah, we had an idea, we just didn’t know it was going to be that extent.”

The Lions must now solve their center crisis without their savior. Glasgow will be back if his knee holds up. Ratledge could see more snaps. But with Mahogany out, the interior line looks thin. Protecting quarterback Jared Goff and opening running lanes will be the biggest hurdle now. As for Frank Ragnow, this failed comeback might be the final chapter. Forever a Lion. Just not on the field anymore.