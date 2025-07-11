Lions’ DJ Reed Drops 5-Word Reaction After 47 YO NBA Hall of Famer Declares Himself Superior to Michael Jordan

DJ Reed continues to make headlines! Detroit Lions $48 million cornerback brings his domineering physicality and a strong press-man coverage game to display on the field. Undoubtedly, Reed has made a remarkable journey from zero-star recruit to JUCO standout to fifth-round NFL pick. Standing at 5-foot-9, Reed is now positioning himself as the team’s No. 1 cornerback. And, his confidence shone through an Instagram post after his jersey reveal, declaring, “F–k what they think,” back on April 4 this year.

With praise from Aaron Glenn and his standout performances in 2024, DJ Reed is ready to help amplify the Lions’ defense while positioning himself as a Super Bowl contender. And, he finds the echo of his confidence in 47YO NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, whose recent proclamation has stirred fans’ interest.

On FS1’s Speak (July 4, 2025), Paul Pierce stirred up the basketball world with a controversial statement: “I was probably the best pure scorer in the history of the NBA.” The IG account of Speak posted a segment of the clip with the caption, “Paul likes his offensive bag over everyone !” And Reed was not able to hold himself back from reposting it, with a 5-word reaction that clearly echoes with what we all think. Reed wrote, “I love the confidence lol.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speak | FS1 (@speakonfs1)

During his appearance, Pierce said he could execute pull-up jumpers, 3-point shooting, and back-to-the-basket post moves, declaring, “All of that.” And, when pitched against other NBA legends, he didn’t shy away from stating why he is the best. When compared to Michael Jordan, he said, “I can score in more ways than Michael Jordan,” during a playful back-and-forth with co-host Keyshawn Johnson.

Hence, Reed’s reaction is not the exception. Undoubtedly, Reed’s competence derives from his dedication and confidence in his skills, which have enabled him to overcome obstacles and make a name for himself in the NFL. Amazingly, he never shies away from facing elite quarterbacks. Previously, he even discussed the difficulty of playing against Bills QB Josh Allen while recognizing his skill and expressing confidence in his own ability to compete.

“He’s one of the few quarterbacks that could make every throw on the field, so obviously he feels confident about his arm and he makes miraculous plays at times, and sometimes it can bite him in the butt. He tries to make the miraculous play, but he’s very talented in what he does. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Despite him struggling right now, he’s still an elite quarterback that you have to prepare for and take seriously,” D.J. Reed said while facing Allen back in November 2023.

And, now, getting a key insight into Pierce’s confidence, this is the exact kind of mentality Reed intends to bring to the Lions.

DJ Reed Brings Strong Commitment to Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions made a major secondary upgrade by signing cornerback DJ Reed to a three-year, $48 million deal with $32 million guaranteed. And, it is the team’s most significant free-agent investment under GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. The tattoo on his arm, “Rd 5, Pick 142,” keeps him grounded. Now 28, Reed has played for the 49ers, Seahawks, and Jets, as he has excelled in both zone and man coverage systems. “I’m finally at a point where I don’t feel the need to prove myself anymore,” he said. “It’s more so about living to my standard.”

In Detroit, Reed is a perfect fit for a man-heavy defense that gives precedence to physical tackling. His mindset mirrors DB coach Deshea Townsend’s philosophy: “If you won’t tackle, you won’t play.” Reed called Detroit a “football utopia” and is enamored with the team’s singular focus, i.e., “Everybody here is locked in, focused on one goal, and that’s to win the Super Bowl.”

And, he is particularly impressed with rookie CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and WR Jameson Williams. On the other hand, he is also focusing on his own goal. Off the field, we admire Reed for his meticulous preparation, from hydration and yoga to mental health and film study. Calling himself a “force multiplier,” he is now ready to mentor Detroit’s young DBs.

Replacing Carlton Davis III, Reed is expected to elevate a 15–2 Lions squad, which is keenly looking for postseason success. ESPN’s Field Yates said, “Reed is an upgrade that will help this defense look more like it did early last season.” He has even echoed his visions in his statement. “We’re talking meaningful football in December, January, and February,” the player said. And that’s exactly where the Lions plan to be.