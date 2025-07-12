Lions Get Big Aidan Hutchinson Injury Update After DB Declares Himself Ready

For all of Motown, last season still stings. The Lions were riding high with a league-best 15-2 record, locking down the NFC North and rolling into the playoffs with serious momentum. Expectations? Sky-high! But just as quickly, everything came crashing down. The most crushing defeat came in the Divisional Round. A 45-31 loss to the Commanders that exposed the team’s injury-depleted defense. And right at the center of that collapse was the absence of Detroit’s defensive heart—Aidan Hutchinson.

“If anybody can make it back, it’d be him.” Dan Campbell was pretty confident in his mentally tough defensive back. He was sure that the 24-year-old injured player would come back stronger. Now, fast forward to this offseason, and things are looking a whole lot different. Hutchinson, who went down midseason with a nasty tibia and fibula fracture, is not just walking again—he’s ready to run with the pack. The former Wolverine has fought his way back, eyeing a Week 1 return when the Lions storm into Lambeau to face the Packers. And barring any late hiccups, all signs point to No. 97 being out there from the jump.

Even medical pros are chiming in. On WoodwardSports’ YouTube channel, Dr. Jeff Pierce took a look at recent footage of Hutch sprinting like he’s already in mid-season form. “There’s one of them running that you sent me. There were some criticisms. That’s what I like why it still is a little off,” Jeff observed, hinting that while the progress is solid, there’s still room for final tune-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Meanwhile, Hutchinson himself sounds every bit like a man who’s done with the rehab chapter and ready for the comeback arc. “I’m exactly where I need to be,” Hutchinson told CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson this week. “Every year I’ve been able to improve on my own physical attributes along with the mental ones, so I feel like every year I take a step. Despite having that rehab this offseason, I feel like I’m in the perfect spot and exactly where I need to be going into Year 4.”

However, a final doubtful tune-up is still there, as highlighted by the doctor. Still, the man himself isn’t backing down. With that kind of mindset, the Lions look locked and loaded for a statement 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aidan Hutchinson is on his way to dominant season for the Lions?

Still, before injury halted everything, Aidan Hutchinson was putting together a monster season for the Honolulu Blue. In just five games, the former No. 2 overall pick was already wrecking backfields. During that Week 5 blowout against the Cowboys—a 47-9 demolition—Hutch had stacked up 7.5 sacks, 19 tackles, 17 QB hits, and a forced fumble. That pace had him lining up for one of the best pass-rushing seasons in the league until the injury bug hit hard.

Now, fast forward to the bigger picture—Hutchinson’s overall resume in Detroit is already impressive. At 6-7 and 268 pounds, he’s clocked 28.5 career sacks, 122 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 4 picks, and 4 fumbles forced and recovered. What sets him apart? That first step off the line paired with explosive strength. If he stays on the field in 2025, and the defense stays healthy, Lions’ fans in Motor City might just get another regular season to remember. Who knows it might end up with a Super Bowl?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, for his part, Hutchinson made it crystal clear that he’s not just ready—he’s all the way back. “I’m fully cleared,” he recently said. “Yeah, it’s great. I got cleared a while back, and I’m rolling with the boys now. It feels like I’m back to being myself again. I’m really looking forward to the season.” At the same time, Dan Campbell focuses on something bigger than just the NFC North crown. His goal? Super Bowl. And as Campbell sees it, this roster has what it takes to chase one of the top seeds in the NFC and finally break the postseason barrier.

That said, change is part of the journey. The Lions lost both OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn to head coaching gigs. Johnson to the Bears and Glenn to the Jets. But they’ve moved quick—John Morton is running the offense, while Kelvin Sheppard now commands the defense. With Hutch back in the mix and new voices in key roles, Detroit’s ready to roar again!