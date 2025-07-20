Lions News: Alex Anzalone May Not Show Up as Extension Decision Gets Delayed

Hop on X and you’ll spot Alex Anzalone doing something a little different. He’s not dropping inspirational quotes or hyping up teammates. He’s retweeting a lot. From clips of his tackles, PFF grades, to his stat lines. They might just be intentional. He’s not just killing time on social media. He’s reminding the Lions: ‘I’ve been balling. Don’t forget it.’

And that message? It’s starting to hit differently. The Lions just dropped 28 official player photos from training camp. Almost everyone—from vet to rookie—is there. But one name was noticeably missing: Alex Anzalone. No photos. No mention. Certainly no explanation from the team or from Anzalone himself. Did he not show up? No one knows yet. But one thing’s for sure: there is some tension between Anzalone and the Lions.

In a recent episode of Lions Syndicate, the host let us in on a pattern he noticed recently: “The pattern is showing that Alex Anzalone has a problem. And his problem is that he wants to be extended. I think that Alex wants to be paid. Will he be a no-show, a hold-in, or a holdout? I do not know,” he said. Certainly, he wants one. For a guy who’s usually in the thick of it, that kind of absence stands out big time. Dan Campbell probably knows it.

AD

Anzalone obviously isn’t some fringe guy fighting for reps. Before landing on IR with a broken arm last season, he started all 10 games and racked up 63 tackles, a sack, and five pass breakups. Lions fans know the deal: he’s been steady, smart, and the guy who always seems to come up with a key stop when it matters. Those splash plays? That’s what keeps this defence running.

Now, with his three-year, $18.75 million deal set to expire after 2025, Anzalone might be drawing a line in the sand. This is starting to feel like a classic ‘hold-in’ situation. Or worse? A full-blown holdout. It’s the same old pattern that is starting to emerge: veteran leader, strong production, but no extension in sight.

With younger guys like Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes locked into key roles, you can see why Anzalone might be feeling a little overlooked. Especially heading into the age-30 season. Still playing at a high level. If he really doesn’t show up, it’ll be a clear message to the front office. So, what is the front office’s stance on a possible extension?

Why haven’t the Lions finalized Anzalone’s deal yet?

Initial looks? The front office does value Anzalone’s consistency and production, but they are being very cautious with the economic viability. Perhaps the Lions and Dan Campbell are as confused as we are.

They know the defense took a step back without Anzalone late last year. That drop-off wasn’t subtle. But the Lions have been playing it smart with their money. They locked in younger vets like Kerby Joseph (4 years, $86M) and Derrick Barnes (3 years, $24M) on forward-looking deals. Giving Anzalone an extension? Way trickier.

He’s heading into his age-31 season, already carries a $7.3M cap hit in 2025, and another bump could squeeze Detroit’s flexibility moving forward. It’s a tough balance. Stick with the vet, or stay cautious with the cap. It’s on them to figure out which side outweighs the other.

And Anzalone does have the leverage here. His $6.1 million base for 2025? Not fully guaranteed. So if he wants to stick around in Detroit, this is the window to get that extension done. But if the front office drags its feet, don’t be surprised if he turns up the pressure. The ball? At the end of the day, the ball is in the front office’s court—but it’s Anzalone who holds the power to shake the status quo.