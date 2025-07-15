Lions News: Brad Holmes Faces Crucial Test as $18M Star’s Contract Sparks Internal Tension

After the Lions finally kicked down the door in 2024 and joined the NFL’s big boys, the vibe in Detroit isn’t “let’s prove we belong” anymore; it’s “don’t let go of the rope.” GM Brad Holmes has built something legit, leading the team to the top seed in the NFC last season. You can feel it. But now? There’s a little shake in the engine. If that piece slips? Suddenly, the machine wouldn’t seem too well-oiled.

In March 2023, Brad Holmes handed linebacker Alex Anzalone that 3-year, $18.3 million contract. Fast forward to now, with Anzalone entering the final year of that contract, and the tone’s shifted a bit. Word is, his camp’s debating whether to push for a new deal now or roll the dice on one last big payday before riding off into the sunset. Either way, this is a major, major headache for Holmes.

In a recent episode of Lions Syndicate, the host had some compelling takes about this entire saga. “He’s not making a ton this year. I wanna say it’s maybe 6, 7 million dollars. He is entering his last year. Does he want security over financial stability? Like, does he want length of contract over finances, or a balance of both?” This is a very fair question. The guy is 30 now. And he needs to sort his priorities out. Does he want a balanced contract that stretches out over multiple years? Maybe another 3-year contract? Or would he prefer a one-year deal with a fat paycheck? It’s entirely contingent upon how he feels about producing consistent output over multiple years. And when you take a look back at the last couple of seasons? He probably has a few good years still left in him.

Even at 30, he was more than just a vet presence in 2023. He racked up a team-high 129 tackles, chipped in 3 sacks, and even got Pro Bowl alternate recognition. And let’s not forget: the Lions’ D allowed just 20.1 points per game. Top 10 in the league, by the way.

But here’s the thing: Alex Anzalone’s deal is almost out of guaranteed cushion, and Brad Holmes has a decision to make. Although 2024 wasn’t a great season for him, due to his broken forearm injury in Week 11. But, do you double down on the guy who’s been all-in for this team, or risk him eyeing long-term security somewhere else? Numbers reiterate that it wouldn’t be unwise to give the guy his bag. At most, it will be a calculated risk.

The host asked similar questions. “So if Lions were to restructure his contract for this year, would he be okay with that? And then become a free agent next year, or even consider working on a new contract, which would be his final one as he rides off into retirement after that one,” he said. And with Lions’ cap structure, offering him a new deal would complicate it even more.

Detroit’s not exactly swimming in cap space. His $7.25 million cap hit in 2025? That’s the 9th-highest on the team. And with Aidan Hutchinson due for a massive extension soon, rookie contracts stacking up, and a tight $60 million cap ceiling, every dollar counts. Whatever the outcome is, it will need to coincide with Holmes’ outlook for the future, along with Anzalone’s priorities. But one thing is clear: the Lions cannot repeat their past mistakes.

Why Detroit Must Avoid a Trey Hendrickson-Style Fallout

For Brad Holmes and the Lions, the Alex Anzalone situation feels less like a typical contract year and more like one of those “uh-oh, this could get messy if we’re not careful” situations. Fans have seen how this kind of thing can go sideways. Just look around the league. When respected leaders feel underappreciated or left hanging? It can throw off a whole locker room’s vibe. Holmes knows that.

Remember Trey Hendrickson in 2024? Guy was dominant. 17.5 sacks the year before, absolute force off the edge. But instead of locking him in, the Bengals kinda dragged their feet. It didn’t blow up into a full holdout, but it definitely created a weird vibe. Eventually, they tossed a few incentives his way. But no long-term security. Basically, a band-aid deal just to get through the year.

And yeah, it technically worked… until it didn’t. That cloud hung over the locker room, and by the time things got sorted, the chemistry had taken a hit. That’s what the Lions should try to prevent. The last thing they need is a slow-burning standoff.

And then there’s what went down with Danielle Hunter in Minnesota. He was their most reliable pass rusher, year in and year out. In 2023? Still doing his thing. 10.5 sacks and constantly disrupting plays. But he wasn’t happy with his deal, and everyone could see it coming from a mile away. Did the Vikings handle it early? Nope. They dragged it out, finally threw him a short-term restructuring just to avoid a holdout, and basically hoped for the best.

Fast forward a few months, and he was gone in free agency. No long-term deal. No trade return. Nothing. Just a big hole in the defence and a whole lot of “what ifs.” The host, on the same Lions Syndicate episode, doesn’t imagine something similar is going to happen with Alex Anzalone. “We don’t really have to go through this as Detroit Lions fans. We don’t have holdouts, we don’t have franchise tags. And Brad has seemed to take care of people.”

But that’s not how it works. No matter who the guy is, if he feels like he’s better off elsewhere, holdouts aren’t too far-fetched. And it’s not just about losing that one player. It’s a distraction, it affects chemistry, the locker room, and a week before training camp? The Lions should do everything they can to avoid it.