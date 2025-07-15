Lions News: Brad Holmes’ Patience With Missing Tate Ratledge Suggests No Trouble Yet in Detroit

In the high-stakes chess match of NFL roster building, patience isn’t just a virtue. Indeed, it’s a strategic weapon. Think of it like Walter White meticulously planning in ‘Breaking Bad’: “Tread lightly.” Rushing can blow up the whole operation. For the Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes, facing an unsigned second-round pick just days before training camp, that measured calm isn’t an act—it’s the bedrock of his philosophy. The absence of rookie guard Tate Ratledge’s signature? It’s barely a blip on Holmes’s radar. More like background static amidst the symphony of building a contender.

Enter the conversation between Will Ford Sr. and Steve Perkins, dissecting this very scenario with the casual ease of two fans debating play calls over beers. Indeed, Ford Sr. cuts straight to the chase: “Does that concern you at all?” Perkins’s reply isn’t just confident; it’s borderline zen: “On a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being the highest, my concern is negative 1,000.” The potential starting guard missing? “No concern at all… I think he’ll be there one way or another.” The vibe? Utterly unruffled. “I’m not—I’m not worried about it.” However, a question arises. Why?

Subsequently, that’s because, as Perkins puts it, the Lions are “a fair organization,” operating within a system where “the parameters of what he’s going to get paid are pretty much already locked in by the NFL.” Translation? This isn’t a high-stakes standoff. “So, I’m—I’m just—I’m not pressed about it.” So, what’s the holdup for the 57th overall pick?

Brad Holmes' Instagram

It’s less about Detroit and more about the shifting sands of the NFL’s second-round contract landscape. A few pioneers—Browns’ Carson Schwesinger and Texans’ Jayden Higgins—broke new ground, securing fully guaranteed deals. Suddenly, Ratledge and the other 29 unsigned second-rounders league-wide have a new benchmark. That potential extra $2–3.7 million in guaranteed cash? Worth waiting a few extra days to chase. It’s a league-wide game of dominoes, not a Lions-specific crisis.

Perkins leans into the mundane possibilities with a chuckle: “There’s probably some type of minor thing going on behind the scenes… Maybe he’s not allowed to wrestle sharks in the offseason anymore.” Or perhaps it involves Ratledge’s known passion: “He does a lot of hunting and stuff… Maybe there’s something going on with that.” The key takeaway? “I got a sneaky suspicion it gets figured out.”

So, what exactly does Ratledge mean for Holmes?

Ratledge: More than just a contract number for Holmes

This isn’t Perkins whistling past the graveyard. The Lions’ leverage and depth fuel that faith. Indeed, he casually name-checks the contingency plan like a seasoned O-line coach: “Maybe you put Miles Frasier in there. You know, maybe Graham Glasgow stays. Maybe King Kingsley and Guin. Maybe uh Nai Montai.” Translation: the Lions aren’t hostage to one rookie. “I just feel like the Detroit Lions aren’t going to get strong-armed outside of the terminology that they want by a rookie. I just don’t see it happening.” While the ink dries (and it will dry), remember who the Lions drafted.

Tate Ratledge isn’t just a 6’6″, 315-pound mountain with a 9.96 RAS (elite athleticism). Indeed, he’s a 2× National Champion from Georgia, a team captain voted in by 95% of his peers, a 36-game starter who allowed just two sacks in his college career.

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge 69 speaks after practice during rookie mini camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, May 9, 2025.

He spent OTAs and minicamp impressively cross-training at center, soaking up the Lions’ complex scheme like a sponge. GM Holmes himself lauded his intelligence, communication, toughness, and that critical “anchor” ability against NFL pass rushes. Holmes saw a “Detroit Lion”—smart, gritty, versatile. A potential cornerstone, not a cog.

Perkins circles back, his conviction unwavering: “I’m not worried at all. I just feel like it gets figured out.” Moreover, this mirrors the Holmes Doctrine. Panic is for franchises without a plan or depth. Indeed, the Lions have both. Missing a few early camp reps could delay Ratledge’s readiness, sure. However, Holmes built this roster knowing storms would come. Veterans like the reliable Graham Glasgow are ready to step in.

The focus remains on the long game—building a sustainable contender, brick by brick, contract by fair contract. Ratledge’s talent and potential impact are undeniable, but in the grand scheme Holmes is orchestrating, this contract delay is a minor chord, quickly resolved, before the main melody of the season truly begins. The den remains calm. They have still built the fortress. And in Detroit, patience isn’t passive; it’s powerfully strategic.