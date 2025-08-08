Lions News: Dan Campbell Faces His Biggest Question Yet Over $97M Star Before Falcons Clash

Somewhere between the cautious optimism of training camp and the harsh math of the salary cap, one storyline has quietly taken over the Detroit Lions’ defensive conversation. Alim McNeill, who is still working his way back from a torn ACL, now walks into 2025 as the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL, armed with a four-year, $97 million extension. It is the kind of deal that makes headlines in August and raises eyebrows in December. This is especially when your starting DT is on the active/PUP list and expected to miss the early months.

The Crunch Time Sports crew didn’t mix words on X, asking bluntly if this could “come back to bite them.” They pointed out that McNeill’s pay scale currently outranks plenty of established game-wreckers. The debate isn’t just about the number; it is about the math behind it. “Jamal’s worth 30 a year. Alim’s not worth 25 a year, but you did it anyways,” one host said, dropping McNeill’s deal alongside names like Quinnen Williams and Dexter Lawrence. Brad Holmes’ logic, they guessed, is that future DT deals will reset the market, eventually pushing McNeill’s ranking down the list.

But as the other host quickly reminded, “The guys that get pushed down eventually will want to get another salary… like Quinnen Williams.” That is the salary carousel the Lions just stepped onto, where every “market correction” comes with its own cap hit. Over on X, Crunch Time Sports spelled it out in one sentence: “McNeill is currently the THIRD highest paid DT in the NFL 👀.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Dan Campbell, for his part, has kept the faith. “We still feel like there is more in there… Mac is one of those guys — I think this can go up another step,” he said in 2024. And, it is a kind of bet that McNeill will turn flashes of dominance into weekly disruption, despite his career totals (11.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss over 61 games) not yet matching his paycheck. Analysts like Gary Davenport have been less forgiving, warning that $25 million-a-year players are expected to be “game-wreckers.” And, the longer it takes McNeill to recapture his pre-injury form, “the worse this contract is going to look.”

This is the lens every snap will be viewed this season. The Falcons are next on the Lions’ schedule. But the real battle might be between the expectations set by McNeill’s bank statement and the reality of his on-field impact.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Falcons’ rookie-heavy depth chart meets Lions’ veteran core

But the headline going into Friday night’s preseason opener? Somewhere between the roster announcements and the injury updates, one moment stole the buildup without even trying. That is, the Atlanta Falcons are dropping their first preseason depth chart of 2025. There it was in black and white: rookie Michael Penix Jr. sitting atop the QB spot, with a fully-healthy Kirk Cousins tucked right behind him, Easton Stick and Emory Jones rounding out the list.

Bijan Robinson leading a deep running back stable, Drake London headlining a receiver group dripping with veteran depth (hello, DJ Chark and Darnell Mooney), and Kyle Pitts Sr. in that familiar “line up wherever we want” role. The defensive side includes a 3-4 base with young linemen like Brandon Dorlus already leapfrogging vets, rookies from the top four draft rounds slotted for real snaps, and return aces Jamal Agnew and Ray-Ray McCloud making special teams look dangerous before the first whistle even blows.

And on the other sideline? The Detroit Lions rolled in with their own preseason depth chart. Jared Goff is locked in at QB, Hendon Hooker is waiting in the wings, and Jahmyr Gibbs is paired with David Montgomery in the backfield. Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown bring the WR flash, while Sam LaPorta anchors a tight end room still sorting out its backup pecking order.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Injuries have already nudged the storyline, with Taylor Decker easing back and star DT Alim McNeill stuck on the PUP list, forcing depth pieces like Josh Paschal and Brodric Martin into bigger early roles. The secondary shuffles with Ennis Rakestraw’s shoulder limiting options, but special teams stay steady behind Jake Bates’ leg and Kalif Raymond’s return skills.

On paper, it is a matchup of Falcons’ rookie-driven depth against Lions’ proven starters. And, under the Friday night lights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, those roster lines will finally meet the snap count.