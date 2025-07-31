Lions News: Dan Campbell Pulls Off Tactical Move With Florida’s Backup Center

Dan Campbell is doing something unusual for a team with postseason expectations: developing undrafted rookie Kingsley Eguakun as his backup center. Eguakun, who went unselected in the 2024 draft, has climbed the depth chart steadily. By late July, he was handling second-team center reps behind Graham Glasgow and appeared as the No. 2 center in Detroit’s latest camp release — above Michael Niese and veteran Trystan Colon.

Detroit’s answer to the Frank Ragnow void wasn’t to look outward but shift to a familiar piece. Graham Glasgow, a nine-year vet with 38 career starts at center, earned the promotion. While his 2023 campaign at left guard was up-and-down: 36 pressures, 4 sacks allowed, and a middling 57.9 PFF pass-blocking grade, Glasgow was far more effective when snapping the ball. In 2023, he posted a 75.1 overall grade at center and an 82.1 run-blocking grade, fifth-best among guards, per Pro Football Focus. Coaches valued his experience, chemistry with Jared Goff, and ability to make the mental calls at the line. “Center’s fun,” Glasgow said about returning to center.

With Glasgow installed, the backup job became an open competition—and Eguakun has been the one rising. The former Florida Gator appeared in 40 games, starting 30 of those, and gave up just one sack across 1,029 pass-blocking snaps from 2021–2023. He entered camp with a solid résumé, but has climbed fast—reportedly taking most of the second-team reps and earning praise from Campbell. But Mike Valenti may have put it best in Sports Talk Detroit:

“Kingsley, who was an undrafted free agent out of Florida, is the backup center in this latest depth chart that was released. This is a big deal because Brad or excuse me, Dan Campbell comes out and says on July 21st. He says man, ‘love this guy’ Sunday, just watching him getting better and better,” host Mike Valenti explained. “He’s tough, he’s physically smart, he’s a good athlete. The more I see him, the more I like him, he’s improved. I like him a lot. Kingsley’s a guy that’s standing out.”

What makes this situation more remarkable is how different things looked when Eguakun entered camp. At the start of camp, rookie Tate Ratledge, a Day 2 draft pick out of Georgia, was considered a candidate to play center. But by the time full-team drills rolled out, Ratledge had been moved to a more natural spot at right guard, where he’s now replacing veteran Kevin Zeitler. That pivot created space for someone like Eguakun to step up, and he’s done exactly that.

Ultimately, it looks like Campbell’s gamble is paying off. With Glasgow locking down the center and young talents like Kingsley pushing for reps, the O-line is finding its footing. The Lions wrapped up 2024 at 15-2 with the NFC’s No. 1 seed, and early signs from camp say they’re keeping that fire alive. Ragnow may be gone, but Detroit is still ready to fight.