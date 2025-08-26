Lions News: GM Brad Holmes Saves Millions in Cap With Bold Hendon Hooker Move

It finally happened. Since last year, there had been whispers about whether the Lions were planning to part ways with Hendon Hooker. He was Jared Goff’s backup quarterback in 2024. “We like Hendon,” Brad Holmes said. When the team brought in Kyle Allen, Holmes assured fans that Hooker wasn’t leaving. He was expected to compete for the QB2 job with Allen. However, heading into the 2025 season, it seems the coach and the team’s patience ran thin. And they had to release the player as the roster cut deadline approached.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo announced the news. In doing so, the team has saved millions, according to Woodward Sports. The report explained that releasing Hooker has actually helped the team. “The Detroit Lions actually save, I’m pretty sure, if I’m reading this correctly,… 1.2 million in doing so,” the host said. Hooker signed a four-year contract with the Lions valued at $5,719,021 as per Spotrac. So, the franchise is expected to save money in the cap space, possibly as much as a million.

“It’s obvious if you guys watch preseason football, he was given every opportunity. I don’t want to hear on this s— where he’s not given the same. No, he was able to start the Falcons game. He had two turnovers. He had the same opportunity that you saw Kyle Allen deal with…Henden Hooker was not waved. He was released. The Detroit Lions released,” he added. Considering the last few comments by the Lions’ head coach, it wasn’t surprising that the team decided to release the player.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

Hooker’s performance in the preseason wasn’t promising and perhaps ruined any chance that he had to make it to the roster. He completed 22-of-40 passing for 187 yards, with two interceptions and two lost fumbles across three games. Of late, the coach openly conveyed his concerns when queried about the likelihood of maintaining three quarterbacks on the Lions’ 53-man roster.

“If you do that (keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster), you lose depth with the D-line, or O-line, or a receiver, or a defensive back, or a linebacker. You get the point. So, how important is that relative to the other positions?” he said. And most teams don’t keep three quarterbacks unless the option is too good to pass up. Hooker didn’t seem to be that. Moreover, it seemingly came down to who won the battle for the QB 2 job.

Kyle Allen won the QB2 job over Hendon Hooker

Speaking of Hooker’s preseason performance, the coach wasn’t pleased. “So, I would say that right now, if you had to go in (a game) with a (QB2) right now, who would you trust more? Yeah, I would trust Kyle more because he’s proven more after these two games,” he told Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. While Hooker has shown some progress, it might not have been enough for him to be a QB2.

Under Hooker, the Lions couldn’t get a touchdown and managed just one field goal over 20 preseason drives. As Campbell discussed during his interview regarding depth, he mentioned how the team finds it difficult to justify retaining a 27-year-old quarterback who has demonstrated limited improvement.

On the other hand, Allen has shown promising performance. He has been one of the Lions’ most consistent performers, completing 30 of 39 passes for 335 yards, four touchdowns, and just two interceptions this month. Hooker started the Lions’ second preseason game against the Falcons, but struggled, going 6-of-13 for 61 yards with an interception and taking a sack on his first attempt.

Allen, therefore, obtained the job by virtue of his own accomplishments, not due to Hooker’s inadequacy. On the other hand, Hooker is on waivers and could be claimed by another team or join Detroit’s practice squad.