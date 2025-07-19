Lions News: Panic Bells Ring for Dan Campbell as Key Injuries Shake Up Detroit Camp

Imagine you’re Dan Campbell. You’ve spent the offseason tightening the screws, pushing harder, building off last year’s near-miss with real fire. The roster looks strong. The blueprint’s clear. This should be the moment it all comes together. Right? In theory, yeah. But that’s not how it’s playing out.

As camp kicks off, something’s off. Too many guys are standing around. The trainers are busier than they should be. Injuries are part of the grind, sure—but this feels heavier than just a few bumps and bruises. It’s only July, no need to panic. But it’s time to pay attention. Because what starts as a slow leak can sink a season.

In a recent episode of Lions Syndicate, the host discussed the extent of Lions’ injury concern and the fact that it might be too early to worry just yet. “It’s the middle of July. We don’t know the details or how bad these injuries are. I’m not freaking out just yet because it’s early.” Fair enough. But when you’ve got 10 players out in July? You cannot be too relaxed.

After last season, Dan Campbell was convinced he’d make a Super Bowl run. But instead of smooth sailing into a title-contending season, they’re already hitting some bumps. Key guys are landing on all the wrong lists. PUP, NFI, Reserve/PUP—you name it. These are the words no coach wants to hear this early in camp… and definitely not this often.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

It’s about patterns. Last season, the Lions saw their playoff run sputter as injuries piled up late in the year. Yeah, they’ve added depth. That helps. But depth doesn’t build chemistry overnight. And this squad? It wasn’t built to weather another season of shuffled lineups and duct-tape fixes. So yes, let’s not ring the alarm bell just yet, but you can’t sleep like a baby either. So what exactly is the extent of all these injuries?

Injury gods haven’t been kind to the Lions

The number is big. There are a total of 10 players who were declared physically unable to perform. Some of those names? Taylor Decker, Jared Goff’s blindside anchor, starts camp on PUP. Add in young guard Miles Frazier, also sidelined, and Detroit’s top-five rushing O-line is already down two before contact even starts. You do not want to be Dan Campbell right now.

On defense, it’s more of the same. Alim McNeill, arguably Detroit’s most consistent interior disruptor, is on PUP after posting 6.5 sacks and 10 TFLs last year. Rookie Mekhi Wingo joins him, thinning out the D-line fast. Malcolm Rodriguez, the heart-and-hustle linebacker, is out too. Nervous yet? We’ve just started.

No, the secondary is not safe either. Khalil Dorsey (PUP) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (NFI) are out, along with key edge rusher Josh Paschal. None are stars, but they matter for depth and special teams. They matter a lot. This is what takes you to January. You only notice them when you don’t make it to the playoffs.

Then there’s Levi Onwuzurike, now on reserve/PUP, missing at least the first four games. He was expected to have a breakout season. And rookie RB Anthony Tyus? Waived with a non-football illness before he ever got a real shot. So it’s not just about how many guys are out (and there are many), it’s about where they are missing—in the trenches. On special teams. In the locker room.