Lions Star Sets Record Straight on Dan Campbell Taking Over Playcalling Duties From John Morton

When Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties in Week 10, fans saw an immediate spark. The Lions dominated the Washington Commanders 44–22. But what exactly led to him taking over the role from offensive coordinator John Morton? Lions’ linebacker Alex Anzalone recently shared his thoughts on the situation in Detroit.

On the latest episode of The Jim Rome Show, Anzalone confirmed that the team learned about HC Campbell taking over playcalling duties early in the week during Wednesday’s practice. And according to the 31-year-old LB, this move was something Campbell felt was right for the team.

“So, you know it is kinda just one of those situations – it is what it is,” said Alex Anzalone. “He [Dan Campbell] felt that it was right for the team, right for the offense. He has the persona of being a meathead and kind of a motivational coach or speaker, but he’s really highly intelligent with the X’s and O’s.”

That’s quite the endorsement of the head coach from Anzalone. But he’s not wrong. Campbell knows what he is doing. Back in 2021, his first year as Lions head coach, he took over play-calling mid-season. It was because then-OC Anthony Lynn struggled to get the offense going.

“You know, he’s proven it in 2021 when he took over playcalling and this last game,” said Alex Anzalone. “And you know, I’m excited to have him, you know, keep on doing it throughout the year.”

It’s interesting to note that the Lions started 0–8 in 2021 before Dan Campbell took control. Once he did, the team showed signs of life, even managing a tie in Week 10. Fast forward to now, the Lions were already 5–3 before the Commanders game. But under Campbell’s renewed control, the offense looked unstoppable.

Detroit scored touchdowns on its first three drives against Washington. Dan Campbell’s team rushed for a season-high 226 yards and, impressively, never punted once. Sure, Washington’s defense ranked just 28th in the league. But the Lions’ execution was sharp and aggressive from the first snap.

Quarterback Jared Goff echoed Alex Anzalone’s praise for Campbell after the game.

“I thought he did a great job. I really did,” Jared Goff said. “It’s hard, certainly; it’s his first time doing it since that first year. It’s been a long time since he’s done it. He did a great job getting plays in on time, getting personnels in, switching up the tempos. He was great.”

So, Dan Campbell put to rest many issues with the offense when he took over playcalling. But what pushed him to take this step now, mid-season?

Dan Campbell reveals why he took over playcalling duties in Detroit

After the Lions’ disappointing 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Dan Campbell hinted that communication and rhythm had been issues. He said that while John Morton had the playsheet, he wasn’t always communicating with the players through the headset. But later, Morton denied there were any communication problems. Nevertheless, Campbell recently revealed the real reason behind the switch in playcalling duties.

“This is a collaborative effort now,” Dan Campbell said. “I was taking input from John Morton that whole time, and the other coaches. ‘Man, what do you think here, third-down’ This is all-encompassing.”

That collaboration within Detroit seemed to pay off. The third down wasn’t an issue, and the team finally found offensive balance again. Jared Goff had been sacked 5 times in the game against the Vikings. But in Week 10, he did not get sacked even once because Dan Campbell had a plan.

“Coaches did a hell of a job,” said Campbell. “But I just wanted to change it up a little bit… Let’s just see if maybe a different playcaller gets a slow rhythm? That’s all, and it honestly is nothing more than that.”

So, was this the spark the Lions needed to get back on track? Possibly. But one big question remains: Will Dan Campbell keep the play-calling duties for good? The Lions face the Philadelphia Eagles next, and that matchup could reveal whether this approach is sustainable. But based on Week 10 performance, his instincts might just be what Detroit needs to keep their playoff hopes alive.