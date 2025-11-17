Lions Star Walks Back Fiery Words Against NFL Refs After Rock Ya-Sin DPI Call

The Detroit Lions believed they had one more shot. It was 3rd and 8 late in the fourth. The defense made the stop. But suddenly, a yellow flag landed near Rock Ya-Sin. The call was defensive pass interference. Instead of a punt, the Philadelphia Eagles got a fresh set of downs. And just like that, the mood changed.

After the game, Terrion Arnold pulled out his phone. He posted his thoughts straight to Instagram.

“Might as well just throw a PI for breathing atp,” he wrote on his story.

That one line summed up the frustration inside the Lions’ locker room. Meanwhile, the explanation in the field did not help.

Rock Ya-Sin played coverage outside. The pass came from Jalen Hurts. It looked like a textbook stop.

The Lions’ defense had been sharp all night. They were one big play away from giving the ball back to Jared Goff. Yet one official saw contact. One flag changed everything.

Then it got worse. The call turned into a first down for Philly. Moments later, Saquon Barkley powered through for another first down. The game was over. That snap closed the door on Detroit. Many called it the worst moment of the night. Not because of the play, but because of what could have been.

Did it really reach the level of DPI? Probably not. But that was the referee’s verdict. The Lions never touched the ball again. The fans watched the clock run out, and the players walked off fuming. And the conversation shifted from football to officiating.

Cris Collinsworth called out the refs for the Rock Ya-Sin call

Cris Collinsworth did not hold back on the call. He reacted the moment the flag landed near Rock Ya-Sin.

“Oh, c’mon. C’mon. That is terrible. That is an absolutely terrible call that’s going to decide this football game. If anything, it’s an offensive push.”

That reaction echoed what the Lions’ fans were already thinking. Then Collinsworth looked again and stayed firm.

“That’s an offensive foul. If you want to call a foul, it’s an offensive foul.”

Mike Tirico joined him. “Certainly some hand-fighting, but not even at the level we’ve seen.”

That back-and-forth showed the call made no sense to anyone watching. Meanwhile, this moment carried more weight because of Rock Ya-Sin’s journey.

After last season, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta kept repeating one thing. They needed more CBs. He said that often. Baltimore made a move and signed Ya-Sin to fill that need. It was supposed to be a smart veteran addition.

However, the situation looks messy now. The call flipped the game. After the loss, the Lions dropped to 6-4. That pushed them down to third place in the NFC North. So, let’s see how this story unfolds next.