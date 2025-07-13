Lions Teammate Declares Jahmyr Gibbs ‘Best in the League’ as He Hits NFL’s Fastest Speed

They don’t call him “Sonic” for nothing. Jahmyr Gibbs has that rare kind of speed that makes defenders look like they’re running in slow motion. Whether he’s breaking through the line or bouncing outside, the Lions‘ backfield burner is a nightmare to catch. Paired with the bruising David Montgomery, the Motor City now boasts one of the most balanced one-two punches in the league. Gibbs brings the fire; Montgomery brings the hammer. And together, they’re tearing up turf from Ford Field to wherever they line up.

It has become increasingly clear why Detroit spent a first-round pick on him in the 2023 Draft. In a time where teams hesitate to spend big on running backs, Gibbs is flipping the narrative. His 4.36 time in the 40-yard dash at the combine had heads turning fast. That ranked seventh overall at the event and second among running backs—just behind De’Von Achane’s 4.32. And while no one’s touching Chris Johnson’s 4.24 from 2008, Gibbs is clearly breathing rare air.

Even more impressive, though, is what he did last season. Gibbs wasn’t just quick on paper—he was lightning in live action. He was the only player in the league to hit 22 mph on a rushing play in 2024. That came during a 70-yard touchdown sprint against the Titans in Week 8, where he clocked in at 22.03 mph. That kind of raw speed is hard to replicate—or defend.

Naturally, the shoutouts followed. When the clip of that run popped up again online, Lions wideout Dominic Lovett jumped in, saying, “my running back best ina league 🫡.” And he might just be right. Gibbs may have already arrived in 2024, but he’s not slowing down.

The 23-year-old is now shifting gears, ready to level up by adding serious receiving chops to his game. With Detroit planning to use its star in new ways, Jahmyr Gibbs might just get faster—and scarier—in 2025.

Jahmyr Gibbs & the Lions plan a fresh twist in Motown’s offense

Things are about to look a little different in Motown. At his recent youth football camp at Ford Field, Jahmyr Gibbs gave a little sneak peek into what’s coming. The Lions star back shared that OC John Morton has a few tricks up his sleeve. “I have to learn the formations from being split out,” Gibbs told The Detroit News. “I’m getting split out a lot more than I was the last two years.” That’s a big shift from the backfield to the boundary — and Gibbs seems all in.

Plus, it’s not like he hasn’t been productive already. Last season, the former first-rounder averaged over 5.5 yards per carry and hauled in 52 catches. He’s always had speed and hands, but now with a growing role in the receiving game, the sky might just be the floor. And given how locked in Gibbs has been on developing his all-around skills, this new deployment could unlock something special.

On top of that, the Lions’ staff is evolving with him. New WRs coach Scottie Montgomery opened up about how bringing in Tashard Choice made things smoother. “A lot of people have tried to connect me with him, to hear him coach,” Montgomery said. “So I had the ability to see him on the grass, hear him, and I just really fell in love with the way he operates.”

Montgomery didn’t stop there. He added, “Then, I think the biggest impact he had on me was the guys that weren’t the starters. They talked about how much he impacted them outside of football. … So really, really familiar with him. I’ve known him for a while now. I’m happy as hell he’s here.”

Safe to say—the Lions aren’t just building talent. They’re building trust, chemistry, and something dynamic in Detroit.