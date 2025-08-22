Lions to Cut Ties With QB After Dan Campbell’s Loud & Clear Message to Locker Room – Report

At Detroit’s training camp, the quarterbacks have told two very different stories this summer. One has looked calm, decisive, and efficient, stacking strong preseason outings. The other, who was once viewed as a future piece of the franchise, still hasn’t found his rhythm when the lights come on. And as the Detroit Lions edge closer to the August 26 roster cut deadline, Dan Campbell may be staring at the difficult reality of parting ways with 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker.

Eric Edholm’s headline in NFL.com doesn’t mince words: “Cut Candidates: Hendon Hooker.” And his reasoning? Pretty justified. In three full preseason games, Hooker has completed just 16 of 29 passes for 117 yards, marred by two interceptions and two lost fumbles. Those numbers tell a story: the Lions want top-tier QBs in the fray, and Hooker has had the opportunities, but his outings have been lackluster. Which is why the Lions don’t see Hooker as reliable enough to handle the No. 2 quarterback role behind Jared Goff. And if Goff went down, the team clearly feels more comfortable with Kyle Allen.

While noting that even when the Lions had an opportunity to use him, they chose the veteran Teddy Bridgewater instead, Edholm laid down the threat for Hooker, “The Lions could keep three QBs, but how long does the team keep investing in the 2023 third-rounder? The light just hasn’t come on yet for Hooker, who was passed over for playing time (for Teddy Bridgewater) in the playoff loss to Washington and who might not be fully trusted as the season-long backup to this point.”

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 22: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions celebrates with quarterback Jared Goff 16 after a touchdown play in action during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on December 22, 2024 at Soldier Field in Cgicago, IL.

Hooker was drafted by Brad Holmes in 2023. Following that, he entered the league with intrigue but also with questions. His first year in Detroit was effectively an injury-ridden season, spent rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered at Tennessee. By this summer, he had shown flashes of growth in training camp, moments that hinted at the promise the Lions once envisioned. But under the lights of preseason action, the turnovers have outweighed the progress, while Kyle Allen has looked sharper, more composed, and ultimately the much better quarterback of the two.

And while the numbers and performance make the case on their own, it was Dan Campbell himself who left no room for interpretation; what the head coach said publicly carried the weight of finality.

Dan Campbell has a strong message for the Lions locker room

After Detroit’s second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dan Campbell closed the door on Hooker’s chances, making it clear that Kyle Allen had not only won the backup job but done so decisively. Campbell talked to the media before Thursday’s joint practice against the Houston Texans. Emphasizing the importance of depth this season, he said, “That’s exactly what it is,” Campbell said. “If you do that (keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster), you lose depth with the D-line, or O-line, or a receiver, or a defensive back, or a linebacker. You get the point. So, how important is that relative to the other positions?”



Kyle Allen has been one of the Lions’ most consistent performers this August, completing 30 of 39 passes for 335 yards, four touchdowns, and just two interceptions. His command of the offense and ability to protect the football have stood in sharp contrast to Hooker’s 16-of-29 for 117 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and two lost fumbles. The disparity has left little reason for the Lions to justify carrying a third quarterback at the expense of roster depth.

Campbell further added, “And what’s hard is, look, you can call it what you want. When you have a year like we did last year, you get affected a little bit by it, it has an effect on the way you think and depth, depth, depth. We gotta make sure that we have the depth.” In the end, the decision isn’t just about Hendon Hooker; it’s about what Dan Campbell wants to build in Detroit. His insistence on depth reflects a team that can no longer afford to carry players on potential alone. With Goff locked in as the starter and Allen proving himself as a trusted backup, Campbell’s message is clear: every roster spot must earn its place.