Major Concern for Lions as RB Isiah Pacheco Struggling with Injury Concerns

The Detroit Lions thought they had their backfield figured out. Now, just weeks before the season opener, that plan is already starting to crack.

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Isiah Pacheco was supposed to give Jahmyr Gibbs a reliable veteran running mate. Instead, another injury has thrown his Week 1 status into doubt and left Detroit scrambling for answers at running back.

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“He’s another one I can’t give you anything definitive on. He is feeling better as of yesterday. It’s been a little touch-and-go right now. He’s had a little bit of a back issue, and we’re hoping he’s coming out of this as of yesterday a little bit. The knee is not the concern. The knee is not the concern,” Dan Campbell said during his Day 19 training camp press conference.

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Pacheco’s injury trouble started with an MCL sprain suffered during training camp in early August. Detroit never explained the exact play that caused it, but Campbell initially downplayed the concern and expected him back for Week 1. Now, even Campbell has made it clear the knee is no longer the problem. The new back issue is what has turned a manageable setback into a real concern, leaving the Lions without a firm timeline for their RB2’s return.

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The uncertainty matters because Detroit brought Pacheco in to be the veteran behind Gibbs.

The Lions signed him to a one-year, $1.81 million deal in March after David Montgomery left. Pacheco also came with four years of experience in Kansas City and two Super Bowl wins.

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Pacheco’s track record also shows why losing him would hurt Detroit.

In 13 games last season, Pacheco rushed for 462 yards and one touchdown while adding 101 receiving yards and another score. Across 51 career games, he has totaled 3,091 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns.

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That experience was supposed to complement Gibbs, who is coming off a huge 2025 season.

Gibbs rushed for 1,223 yards, averaged 5.0 yards per carry, caught 77 passes for 616 yards, and scored 18 touchdowns. Pairing his explosiveness with Pacheco’s experience gave Detroit the makings of a strong one-two punch in the backfield.

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Detroit’s recent moves suggest the team is preparing for the possibility that Pacheco may not be ready in time.

The Lions met with free-agent running back Kareem Hunt earlier this week, giving them another experienced option in the backfield. Hunt rushed for 611 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games last season.

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Detroit added more backfield depth on Aug. 24, signing Roydell Williams while placing Raheem Blackshear on injured reserve the same day.

“It’s not major, but it’s enough that it’s one of those back spasms where we were hoping we could get it out of there, give him (Sione Vaki) some stuff, and hopefully loosen it out. We just ran out of time,” Campbell said via A to Z Sports.

That is what makes the timing of these injuries tougher for Detroit.

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Expectations around Detroit are still high heading into 2026, even after a disappointing 9-8 season that ended without a playoff appearance.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell named the Lions one of five teams most likely to improve this year, pointing to several areas where Detroit could get a major swing in its favor.

The Lions recovered just 29% of fumbles last season, the worst rate in the NFL, while their defense also finished last in adjusted games lost because of injuries.

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Barnwell also believes the schedule gives Detroit a real opening, writing, “What should make life easier in 2026, though, is the conference’s easiest schedule.”

But Detroit’s depth is already being tested. Former fourth-round pick Sione Vaki is also dealing with a back injury, opening the door for Jacob Saylors to take on a bigger role in camp.

Saylors may get the first shot at RB2 duties behind Gibbs, but he does not bring Pacheco’s mix of NFL experience.

And Detroit does not have to look far around the league to see how quickly injury concerns can snowball for a running back. J.K. Dobbins has never completed a full NFL season, with a torn ACL wiping out his 2021 campaign, another knee injury costing him nearly two months in 2022, a torn Achilles ending his 2023 season, an MCL sprain cutting short 2024, and a Lisfranc injury ending his 2025 campaign.

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Pacheco is not there yet, but Detroit cannot afford for this to become a pattern. For now, though, his absence has created a real opportunity for Saylors.

Lions’ Injury Woes Open Door For Jacob Saylors

After struggling his way from the UFL to the Lions, the running back now has an opportunity to turn his previous success into a legit role in Detroit. He has recorded 112 rushing yards during Detroit’s 2025 preseason and led the team in rushing in three of its four exhibition games.

“He’s (Saylors) been in our system. He’s banked a lot of reps, particularly on special teams, but he’s been in that room. He’s been in there with (Tashard) Choice, (Jahmyr) Gibbs, and (David) Montgomery, and this year with Isiah (Pacheco). But he knows the system, and he’s a smart guy,” said Dan Campbell via SideLion report.

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Saylors is not learning Detroit’s offense system from scratch. He is familiar with the system, along with his experience on special teams. Other absences have created additional chances for Saylors to showcase his skills.

Saylors rushed eight times for 55 yards and finished with 83 total yards, earning praise from Campbell as one of the offense’s most productive players while opening against the Cincinnati Bengals in the preseason.

With Gibbs expected to headline the backfield and Pacheco viewed as an important veteran option, Saylors could turn himself from a camp name into a significant piece of the Lions’ 2026 roster.