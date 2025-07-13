Lions News: Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell Score Rare Hat-Trick of Positive News

For what feels like forever, being a Detroit Lions fan has been like starring in a football-flavoured Greek tragedy. We’re talking about decades of “almost” seasons, legendary careers cut short (hi, Calvin Johnson), and Thanksgiving games that felt more like a family intervention than a holiday tradition. From the 0-16 disaster to soul-crushing playoff exits, it’s been wild.

But something’s different now. And no, it’s not just another “new era” soundbite. You can feel the shift. Under Dan Campbell‘s helm and the smart roster moves of GM Brad Holmes, the Lions aren’t just scrapping for relevance anymore. And this week? Fans didn’t get just one reason to believe, they got three.

In a recent episode of Sports Talk Detroit, the host talks about three good news for the Lions this season. First up? The defence. “This defence could be awesome.” And his claim is far from baseless. At the centre of it? Aidan Hutchinson. The 6th-best edge rusher according to PFF, thanks to his 13.5 sacks and 84 total pressures in a curtailed 2024.

Detroit’s secondary used to be the team’s weak link. And now? Maybe their biggest strength. You’ve got DJ Reed and Amik Robertson, who held opposing QBs to a passer rating under 75 when targeted last season. Then there’s that rookie power: Terrion Arnold, Lions’ first-round pick. And with Jack Campbell developing quickly, and Alex Anzalone returning to full health? Detroit’s second level finally looks like it’s ready to take on the NFL.

There’s more. Second good news? The running backs. And PFF backs it. Both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery landed in the top 20 running backs heading into 2025, and honestly? That feels about right. Gibbs is coming off a breakout 2024 (over 1300 yards and 11 TDs), and he now enters with Pro Bowl expectations. And then there’s Montgomery, the perfect complement. Together, they make up for a perfect one-two punch and one of the best RB duos in the league.

Oh, the host was happy about one other thing. The Lions’ backfield is thriving. But D’Andre Swift? Not so much. The host joked that Swift once “shushed his own home crowd.” Yeah… he clearly hasn’t forgiven him yet. Now he’s with the Bears and didn’t even crack PFF’s top 32 backs. That’s after playing behind elite O-lines in both Detroit and Philly. The Lions moved on. Upgraded. Zero regrets.

And finally, the third good news? Jared Goff is finally getting the recognition he deserves. PFF has Jared Goff ranked as the 9th-best QB heading into 2025. And yes, he has more than earned it. He threw for over 4,600 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just 8 picks last year, while completing 66% of his passes.

Throw in Hutchinson being named a top-6 edge rusher, and suddenly, Detroit’s not just a feel-good story; they are genuinely taking a strong shape on both sides of the ball. And when you compare this roster to last season? You’d understand just how far they have come.

A whole new look in Detroit

What makes the 2025 Lions so fun isn’t just the stats; it’s the big roster revamp. This team looks totally different from last year. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell didn’t sit back and hope things would click. They were aggressive, and it’s clearly paying off. They moved on from guys who weren’t cutting it, brought in proven vets, and had one hell of a draft.

Gone are the “bend and break” nightmares that haunted Detroit’s secondary in 2023 and early 2024. Now? A solid unit at the backend. With guys like Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch rotating in and out, there is finally that unique blend of veteran mentality with youth hunger that you need to have to make a solid playoff run.

On offence, Jameson Williams finally looks fully healthy, and it’s showing. He’s stepping up as a legit WR2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. Almost all positives. Bet you can’t seem to remember a time when the vibes were this good around the Lions.

The culture Dan Campbell talked about back in 2021? All that grit, toughness, and yes, the famous kneecap quote, well, it doesn’t seem like empty talk anymore. Now they’ve got real depth and top-tier talent to back it up. This isn’t some feel-good underdog story. They are a genuine NFC contender. And if you don’t feel that way right now, we get the feeling you might when September comes around.