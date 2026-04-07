NFL Rumors: Dan Campbell Looks to Poach $12.6M Star as Rumored Move to 49ers Stalled

Essentials Inside The Story Lions reportedly have interest in former Bills DE

The DE's performance earned him a spot in the 2025 Pro Bowl

49ers GM John Lynch addressed growing talks linking San Francisco to the DE

The idea of reuniting the Bosa brothers in San Francisco continues to gain traction, but general manager John Lynch isn’t really pushing for it. Because of the uncertainty, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are now looking to swoop in and sign the $12.6 million pass rusher before things shift in the west.

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“The Detroit #Lions reportedly have interest in Joey Bosa #NFL,” NFL Rumors shared on X.

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Nick Shook of NFL.com already anticipated a possible move last month, saying that Aidan Hutchinson needs someone to play across from him.

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“The Lions could use multiple additions at edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson and should take such an approach as long as it’s affordable,” Shook wrote. “That’s a big qualifier when speaking of Bosa, a former first-rounder who made $13.2 million in 2025 and contributed respectably before his performance tailed off significantly down the stretch, potentially decreasing his earning power in 2026.”

Shook also labeled him a “mercenary,” suggesting the veteran wants a contender while trying to shut down the concerns about his injury history.

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The good news is that Hutchinson managed to stay healthy for most of the season, consistently applied pressure, recorded 14.5 sacks (a career high), and received decent grades from Pro Football Focus, proving he can still make an impact when he’s healthy. PFF reported Hutchinson as a high-impact player with over 100 total pressures, and his performance earned him a spot in the 2025 Pro Bowl.

Last year, Bosa joined the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal worth $12.6 million in March 2025. He brings a reliable presence on the edge and can fit into different roles. This versatility is important for the Lions, especially since Hutchinson is already getting a lot of attention from opponents on the other side.

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Given that, it just makes sense for Bosa to join the Lions as the team already has a standout player in Hutchinson. Bringing in Bosa could boost their pass rush on crucial plays, help keep their defense dynamic throughout the season, and give Hutchinson more freedom to make plays.

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John Lynch cools the Bosa buzz as the Lions wait for an opening

The 49ers’ recent move makes it easier for Dan Campbell and the Lions to bring Bosa to Detroit. 49ers General Manager John Lynch addressed the growing talk linking San Francisco to Joey Bosa and quickly set the tone.

“I know Mama Bosa would love that, but I don’t know if we can afford him,” Lynch said, making it clear the idea sounds better than it fits due to the financial constraints.

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Meanwhile, that remark put a damper on a rumor that was really starting to take off. Just a few weeks ago, Nick Bosa’s mom, Cheryl, shared an edited picture of her two sons in 49ers gear, and fans jumped on it.

This isn’t a new idea, though, as a similar post in 2024 kept the thought of a reunion alive. Looking at it from a football perspective, it still makes sense since the Niners ended 2025 with just 20 sacks. Joey, who had five sacks and five forced fumbles in 15 games with the Bills, is still one of the best players available.

For now, the reunion appears to be more talk than a concrete plan. With things still uncertain in the Bay, the folks in Detroit and the Den are keeping an eye out to see if Dan Campbell can make a move.