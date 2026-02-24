NFL Rumors: Dan Campbell to Abandon $18M Star as Lions Meet With 2026 Draft Prospect

Essentials Inside The Story David Montgomery’s production declining despite eight rushing touchdowns this year

Lions could weigh trade or release options, future draft and youth matter

Chris Mosley impresses at HBCU Legacy Bowl

For a Detroit Lions team built on grit and loyalty, the cold reality of the NFL salary cap is forcing a difficult conversation about an $18 million star. With free agency and the NFL Scouting Combine coming up, the Detroit Lions are weighing their options, and there’s a real chance they could move on from some veterans.

“#Lions RB David Montgomery is the name to watch to be TRADED or RELEASED,” according to NFL Rumors’ X post.

Montgomery’s eight rushing touchdowns this year are respectable, but his performance has gradually declined. Unlike 2023, he failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark in both 2024 and 2025.

Additionally, his rushing touchdown total dropped sharply from 13 and 12 in the previous two seasons, despite playing the most games in 2025. At 28, these trends suggest his production could continue to slow down, making trade or release considerations more realistic in the near future. Still, head coach Dan Campbell had strong praise for him in December.

“David is a pro. He goes about his business,” Campbell said. “I know that’s not easy. You’re a guy who, he’s a damn good back. Every good player wants their chance to help the team win and get some production, so I know it can’t be easy. But he’s a pro. He handles his business, and whenever you call his number, he’s ready to go.”

Montgomery is still under a two-year, $18.25 million contract extension with the Lions that runs through 2027. However, as per the NFL rumors report, it sounds like general manager Brad Holmes is at least open to discussing his future.

Holmes mentioned the possibility of moving Montgomery to a situation where he could see more usage.

“Those are conversations that we’re going to have to have because I’ve got a lot of respect for that player,” Holmes said. “He deserves to be in a situation where his skill set can be utilized. Would love it for it to be here, but if it can’t be here, then you would have to just see what you can work out the best for him.”

Over his seven seasons in the league, he’s run for over 6,100 yards and scored 59 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 230 receptions for nearly 1,900 yards. Clearly, he has been productive throughout his career.

But the NFL is always looking to the future. The recent scouting visits they’ve made, including their time observing practices at the HBCU Legacy Bowl, show that they are looking to the future as much as the present.

Chris Mosley shines at Legacy Bowl practice, as Lions take notice

The Detroit Lions were one of several teams that met with North Carolina Central running back Chris Mosley at the HBCU Legacy Bowl, showing clear interest in what he can bring. Detroit has leaned on the HBCU Legacy Bowl before.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Lions selected defensive end James Houston from Jackson State with the 217th overall pick in the sixth round. From 2022 to 2024, he played in 17 games and made three starts, recording 21 tackles and nine sacks. That’s good production for a late-round pick.

As for Mosley, he had a great season. In 11 games during last season, he rushed for 1,020 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 30 receptions for 324 yards and two receiving touchdowns for the Eagles in 2025, according to ESPN.

Mosley did not receive an invitation to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, but the attention he is receiving indicates that he is still in consideration. He may be a player who the Lions or other teams pick up late in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Looking at their past, the Lions have picked up players like Mosley before. If they choose to let go of their veteran running back, Montgomery, they may choose to pick up another young player for the position.