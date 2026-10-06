“Not Going to be Mediocre”: Dan Campbell Sends Strong Message to Lions Locker Room as HC Vents Frustrations Over Poor Display

Detroit Lions‘ 2-2 start this season has exposed problems on both sides of the ball, with the defense struggling to stop its opponents and the offense consistently failing to keep up. The performances have raised a question: Is Detroit slipping back into the pack?

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According to a Detroit Times report on X, head coach Dan Campbell is clear on where the team stands and will not accept any failure.

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“We are playing average football, across the board. Not just on defense. We are not going to be mediocre. I do not accept that.”

HC Dan Campbell has never been shy about demanding more from his players. That expectation has helped transform Detroit into one of the league’s best-performing teams over the past few seasons. Detroit finished 1st in the NFC North in 2023 and 2024, but failed to perform at the same level last season, as they finished with a 9-8 record.

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The Lions are struggling to produce that same consistency in 2026 as well, and Sunday’s 32-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers only intensified those concerns.

Detroit’s defensive struggles have been impossible to overlook. The Lions have surrendered more than 400 yards in three of their first four games. They’ve allowed at least 24 points and 355 yards in every game this season. Their defense is currently giving up 423.8 yards per game, while allowing more than 300 passing yards per game.

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Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell gave an honest take on where the team currently stands. He believed Detroit’s current level of play is beneath the talent available on the roster.

“We’re going to give some other guys an opportunity, and go, man. But we’re not going to accept mediocrity. That’s not what we’re doing here. We’ve got too many guys playing at a high level, and we’re going to raise the floor on this team.”

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And while the defense drew a lot of criticism, Campbell also zoomed in on the offense. Detroit has shown plenty of explosiveness with Jared Goff and its playmakers, but the unit has not played to the standard that the head coach expected.

That was quite obvious against the Carolina Panthers. The Lions had a chance to answer late in the game, but failed to produce enough, falling to 32-24.

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“If we want to spit and sputter and be average, that’s one thing. We’re not going to be average. We’re going to raise the floor on these guys, man. We’re going to push ’em. We’ve got too much offensively right now. Our quarterback’s too good, our playmakers are too good, and we’ve got a young, hungry offensive line that’s got a ton of room to grow.”

The head coach’s point seems to be less about labeling the offense as poor and more about the demand that the group must raise its bar. The Lions have enough weapons to score, and Campbell wants that potential translated into consistent production on the field.

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But there is some reason for positivity. The team ranked second in the NFL with 15 sacks and fourth in pass-rush win rate, showing that the front can create pressure. For Campbell, however, excuses can’t be the answer.

Detroit is now heading into its next matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The team is hardly out of contention with 2-2. But if they want to return to being seen as a legitimate contender, Dan Campbell believes that average football play has to be changed.