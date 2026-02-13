Lions OC Announces Exact Plans for Jared Goff, Confirms Change in QB’s Role

Essentials Inside The Story Jared Goff positioned as offensive co-architect

Drew Petzing signals quarterback-led game planning shift

Track record of boosting elite production raises stakes for Detroit Lions offense

Drew Petzing just arrived, and he’s already detailed his plan to make Jared Goff a central figure in the team’s offensive planning. The Detroit Lions are starting a new chapter in 2026, and the new OC recently appeared on the Pride of Detroit show to discuss plans. He plans to use Jared Goff as the main part of the offense, with new plans for the quarterback.

“(he will be a part of the game plans) Immensely,” Lions OC said on the Pride of Detroit show on Thursday. “At a level that, I think that has to be that way with Jared, (he is) going to have the ball in his hand, he needs to know the whys, he needs to know the intricacy, he needs to have a voice in it, and he needs to speak up.”

Petzing’s comments came even after spending a little time with Goff, showing that the QB understands the game, reads defenses well, and brings experience. In fact, the QB was ranked fourth last year and ninth this year across all the QBs that started in the NFL.

The new offensive coordinator highlighted Goff’s vision, timing, and rhythm on the field. He said these qualities make Goff stand out, along with his ability to throw with both touch and power.

Goff can also make plays on the move, not just from the pocket, said Petzing. Still, the QB had no rushing touchdowns this year. In fact, Goff has struggled to get into triple-digit rushing yards, having never been able to do so with the Lions. Petzing also talked about how Goff can influence the offense beyond just playing quarterback.

“As a play caller, as a coach at any position on offense, when you have a guy that sees the game the way he does, that can operate the way he does, the rhythm and timing and vision is really impressive. He has the physical tools to put the ball where it needs to be,” he said.

When it comes to proven success, Petzing’s record brings hope to Detroit. The OC has had an impact on various positions. In Minnesota, his early work coincided with Adam Thielen’s leap from a 967-yard receiver to a 1,276-yard weapon, while Stefon Diggs followed a similar upward curve.

In the quarterbacks’ room, Kirk Cousins promptly delivered a 4,298-yard season, comfortably outpacing the year before under him. His success wasn’t limited to quarterbacks. During his time coaching wideouts, Diggs and then Justin Jefferson thrived, the latter exploding for 1,400 yards. Wherever Petzing goes, production tends to follow.

With lofty expectations, Goff’s role is set to change in a big way this season, as fans can expect him to be way more involved. Petzing confirmed that the quarterback will be “immensely” involved in building the team’s game plan.

Imago

Fans are excited because it shows big changes are coming for how the team runs its plays as Jared Goff’s experience and skills will play a central role in the Lions’ offense, with Petzing involving him heavily in game planning and shaping plays this season.

The Lions plan to change Jared Goff’s role in 2026

The Detroit Lions are giving Jared Goff a bigger and changed role this season. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing plans to build the offense around Goff’s strengths, letting him guide play designs and shape the team’s strategy on the field. Petzing explained that a strong relationship between a quarterback and play-caller is key.

“To me, a good quarterback/play-caller relationship he’s another coordinator on staff,” Petzing said. “We don’t do anything without the quarterback touching the ball, so everything we do has to be based around his skillset.”

The plan seems to be to change Goff’s role to make him comfortable and let him see the game the way he thinks is best. Petzing added that sometimes he will introduce new plays that Goff hasn’t done before, but will fit his style well. This shows that Goff could also help shape the game plan.

With this approach, Goff will have more input than ever. His experience and leadership will play a big part in the offense, and his voice will be part of designing plays, checking the field, and managing the huddle.

The Lions are planning to build the offense around Goff’s strengths while letting him help design the scheme. With Petzing as OC and Goff at the center, Detroit’s offense could become more efficient, smarter, and harder for defenses to handle this season.