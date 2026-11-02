Prayers Pour In From Odell Beckham Jr. & More as Lions Announce Health Update on Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions had a 19-15 win against the Minnesota Vikings, but that came at a high cost. Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered an injury that sent him straight to the hospital. While the incident left teammates and fans shaken, the Lions have now given an update on his condition. And the NFL Community posted prayers on social media.

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Odell Beckham Jr. posted on X, writing, “God, plz place ur healing hands over Jack Cambell and his family. Praying for the best possible outcome!”

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The Lions said Campbell was in a local hospital and would stay overnight for examination and monitoring after a neck injury. The team did not reveal any specific diagnosis or any timeline for his return.

“Thoughts and ⁠prayers are ​with Jack and his family,” head coach Dan Campbell said post-game. “He’s being ⁠taken care of. We don’t have any new information. We’ll keep you updated as this thing goes. But ⁠we are thinking about him. We are thinking about him.”

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The injury occurred in the early part of the fourth quarter at Ford Field in Detroit. Jack was attempting a tackle on Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. After that contact, Campbell was facedown on the ground and did not move. Medical staff worked on him for about nine minutes before he was placed on a backboard and carted off.

The Lions players and coaches gathered around him, and the crowd applauded as he was carted off. HC Campbell later said Jack was breathing and alert when he left the field. But the frightening neck injury drew reactions from several NFL figures, including Beckham Jr., former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Jerome Bettis, and Isiah Rodgers.

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The former Steelers running back, Bettis, commented on X, “Praying hard for Jack Campbell and his family🙏🏿.”

Edelman wrote on X, “Jack Campbell situation is awful. Thoughts and prayers for him. 🙏”

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The Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rodgers wrote on X, “Prayers up for Jack Campbell! 🙏🏾”

Detroit selected him 18th overall in the 2023 NFL draft, and he quickly became a key defender. He earned first-team All-Pro honors last season after recording a career-high 176 tackles, and became the first player in seven years to record at least 150 tackles, five sacks, and three forced fumbles in a season.

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He had 54 tackles this season before Sunday’s injury. Detroit had already signed him to a four-year contract extension through 2030.

Lions managed to get a win against the Vikings, snapping their winning streak. Jahmyr Gibbs led Detroit’s rushing attack, while quarterback Jared Goff connected with Jameson Williams for a fourth-quarter touchdown. But the result took a backseat after Campbell got injured.

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“Jack’s deal was definitely scary,” Goff said about his teammate’s injury. “It just brings ⁠you back to reality for a moment that he’s a ​husband and a ​father. Scary. We’re praying for ​him and hope he’s going to be alright. ​If anyone ‌is tough enough ​to get through ​something like that, it’s going to be him.”

Campbell remains in the hospital under observation. Besides the players around the league, fans also joined in and showed love for Jack Campbell, hoping the Lions get good news about their All-Pro linebacker.