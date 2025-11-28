Lions Receive Unfortunate Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury News & Make IR Decision

Sometimes the biggest blow comes before the scoreboard even settles. Detroit learned that the hard way on Thanksgiving, and it may reshape their postseason push. The Lions suffered a loss to Green Bay, but the larger concern walked off the field early, favoring his right ankle and leaving Ford Field silent.

The injury belongs to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Detroit’s top wideout exited in the first quarter after his leg was rolled on by teammate Kayode Awosika during a block attempt. He was ruled out shortly after, walking directly into the locker room. Dan Campbell, asked about the status, didn’t hide the reality. “It might be a week or two, if we’re lucky,” he said. The Lions now must weigh an IR move against a narrow playoff path.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero offered the first encouraging update. “Amon-Ra St. Brown is believed to have suffered a low ankle sprain Sunday, sources say, and while he continues to be evaluated, it’s good news so far on his chances for returning sooner than later.”

“Detroit plays just one game in the next 16 days: Dec. 4 against Dallas,” he added.

With Detroit playing only once over the next 16 days, the Lions have decided not to place St. Brown on Injured Reserve, keeping the door open for a near-term comeback. The move signals confidence in his recovery timeline and preserves his availability for the crucial December 4 matchup against Dallas.

But the football math gets harsh fast. St. Brown leads Detroit in receptions, yards, and touchdowns and was coming off 149 yards and a score the week prior. Without him and without Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Kalif Raymond, and center Graham Glasgow, Campbell’s offense feels thin where it once felt heavy.

Detroit slipped to 7-5 and fell further behind in the NFC race. Rookie Isaac Teslaa stepped up with a touchdown, but replacing St. Brown’s volume is a different assignment entirely. Campbell framed it simply. “We’ve dug ourselves a little bit of a hole,” he told the team. The response now depends on whether their star returns before that hole deepens.

Even with the injury cloud hanging over Detroit, halftime brought a jolt of energy that flipped the mood inside Ford Field.

Eminem shocks Detroit with surprise halftime appearance

Detroit didn’t just get football on Thanksgiving. It got a jolt of hometown electricity. Fans expecting Jack White at the Lions–Packers halftime show suddenly found themselves watching a rare crossover between two of the city’s biggest names.

White opened as advertised. He led with “That’s How I’m Feeling” from his 2024 album, No Name. The set flowed into a medley. Then the lights shifted. A platform rose. And Eminem appeared without warning. Ford Field roared as the rapper jumped in over the White Stripes’ “Hello Operator,” flipping the set in an instant.

The momentum carried as Eminem delivered a rock-edged take on “’Till I Collapse,” with the stadium glowing in blue jerseys and phone lights. After the surprise cameo, White reclaimed the spotlight to close with “Seven Nation Army.” Lions cheerleaders joined him for the finish, a timely nod to the White Stripes’ recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The moment didn’t happen by chance. The Lions had tapped Eminem and longtime manager Paul Rosenberg earlier this year as executive producers for the team’s halftime shows through 2027. Their role includes selecting performers. White became the first under the partnership. “One of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar,” team president Rod Wood said in announcing the collaboration.

Production support came from Jesse Collins Entertainment, known for major live events. Eminem’s involvement aligned with his long-standing fandom. He attends games regularly and often encourages the team publicly. Before last season’s NFC Championship, he even joked he was ready to “suit up.”

White, meanwhile, has appeared at Paris Fashion Week and performed with his daughter Scarlett in recent months.

Two hometown figures. One surprise stage moment. Thanksgiving delivered more than a game. It delivered Detroit pride amplified to full volume.