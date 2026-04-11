Lions 7-Round Mock Draft: Kadyn Proctor Picked First as Lions Add Depth Throughout the Roster

The Detroit Lions are coming off a 9-8 season that was in playoff contention. The team lost three of its last four, eventually finishing third in the NFL North and missing the playoffs. It was the team’s first year without former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

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​Looking only at EPA/Play, the Lions didn’t feel the loss, ranking sixth in that regard at +0.05. The defense was around the middle of the pack, being ranked 16th in EPA/Play. The team just didn’t play well against playoff teams, going 2-5 against them.

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​Detroit lost left tackle Taylor Decker, who asked to be released, leaving a major need at the tackle position. All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell reportedly has been open to switching to left, giving Detroit some options in the draft. The team signed free agents in cornerback Roger McCreary and center Cade Mays to answer some immediate needs.

​To fill the rest, here is my 7-round mock for the Detroit Lions.

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​Round 1, Pick 17: OT Kadyn Proctor

​The Lions love to take bigger, more gap-scheme-heavy linemen, and Proctor is exactly that. He’s a mauling presence at left tackle, being 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds. With Decker out, Proctor is the immediate replacement, and I felt like his feet were fine in his tape; it was more his play strength.

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​It’s surprising to say for someone his size, but he just got driven back way too easily in a lot of his lost reps. Felt like he was out in space; the foot quickness was there, but in pass pro, he would be delayed in mirroring some defenders. Hands can be more violent as well.

​There’s a lot to like, but a big reason why Proctor’s is an up-and-down prospect depending on who you ask. Nonetheless, he fits the culture of what head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have built in Detroit over the years.

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​Round 2, Pick 50: Edge Gabe Jacas

​The Lions’ second immediate need is an edge rusher. The team has an All-Pro edge rusher in Aidan Hutchinson, but opposite him, the projected starter is free-agent acquisition DJ Wonnum. The team needs some juice, and Jacas is the exact type of player Holmes and Campbell would love.

​He’s a heavy-handed edge who also has an explosive first step. It isn’t the strongest play, but when he’s lined up and his hips are right, he can really attack with speed and power to collapse the pocket. Didn’t offer much variety to his rushes, but loves to attack upfield and showcased bend from time to time. In the run game, he showed great patience and good hands, but at times would get driven back.

Imago Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Illinois Fighting Illini outside linebacker Gabe Jacas 17 sacks Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Carter Smith 5 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on November 22, 2025. Madison Wisconsin USA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xRossxHarriedx originalFilename:harried-wisconsi251122_npbx9.jpg

​The upside is all there with Jacas, and for a team that desperately needs pass rush help, Jacas can come in from Day 1 and give the team the juice it has needed opposite of Hutchinson.

​Round 4, Pick 118: DT Chris McClellan

​The interior defensive line isn’t an immediate need for the Lions, but with only Tyleiek Williams and Alim McNeill as options, I feel like depth is needed here. Having two fourth-round picks gives the Lions some versatility in where to pick in these rounds.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: South Carolina at Missouri Sep 20, 2025 Columbia, Missouri, USA Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan 7 celebrates against the South Carolina Gamecocks after a sack during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Columbia Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20250920_dam_sm8_246

​McClellan won’t pop up a ton on the box score, but he has real strong feet, and mixed with his longer arms, he has good upside in the NFL. Really strong at making disruption in the run game and understanding run blocking concepts so that he can take advantage. Pass rush is limited to just using his strength, and he doesn’t have that elite first step, but I feel like, again, McClellan is the type of player Campbell would love.

​Round 4, Pick 128: CB Devon Marshall

​The Lions need depth at cornerback and a player with upside to potentially start on the outside. The team has Terriorn Arnold and DJ Reed at the outside positions, with McCreary being the starter in the nickel.

​Marshall has good size and plays on the outside; his best game this season came against Florida State, when he had 5 pass breakups. Loved the length and patience at the corner positions, and while I haven’t seen Marshall mocked much here in the fourth round, I’m a believer in the talent he showed in college.

​Round 5, Pick 157: TE Joe Royer

​Sam LaPorta is coming off an injury in the 2025 season, and outside of him, the team has good depth with Brock Wright and free agent acquisition Tyler Conklin, but another piece could be added. Royer is another player I enjoyed watching, and while he didn’t have much production in 2025, he showcased his athletic traits on film.

Imago October 4, 2025, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA: Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer 11 running towards the endzone during a college football game at Nippert Stadium Cincinnati USA – ZUMAt168 20251004_zsp_t168_021 Copyright: xTrentxPattersonx

​He’s 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and moves vertically down the field well. Mix that with his ability to position his body to his advantage, and he becomes an intriguing prospect. He’s a sufficient run blocker and has strong hands to make catches. Cincinnati didn’t ask much of him, but give him some more targets and volume, and he can become a solid tight end at the NFL level.

​Round 5, Pick 181: SAF VJ Payne

​The Lions no doubt have one of the best safety duos in the league with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, but both battled injuries in 2025. Payne offers depth at the position, with his traits leaning more towards a free safety role in the NFL.

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​He’s 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds with great speed running a 4.4 40, and he looked strong when he was asked to use his eyes and play in zone coverage. When closer to the line of scrimmage, his play strength and overall run-game technique need to improve. Filled holes fine, but just wasn’t a force. Would also occasionally get his eyes lost in the backfield.

​Round 6, Pick 205: WR Zavion Thomas

​The later rounds are mostly just depth picks with occasional swings. Thomas likely won’t see the field for the Lions, as they have great starters at wide receiver, but he has traits that could keep him in the NFL.

Imago Wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. LSU Tigers, 03 celebrates with wide receiver Zavion Thomas LSU Tigers, 0 and offensive lineman Miles Frazier LSU Tigers, 70 after scoring a touchdown USA, LSU Tigers vs Baylor Bears, College Football, Texas Bowl Game, 31.12.2024 USA, LSU Tigers vs Baylor Bears, College Football, Texas Bowl Game, 31.12.2024 Houston *** Wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr LSU Tigers, 03 celebrates with wide receiver Zavion Thomas LSU Tigers, 0 and offensive lineman Miles Frazier LSU Tigers, 70 after scoring a touchdown USA, LSU Tigers vs Baylor Bears, College Football, Texas Bowl Game, 31 12 2024 USA, LSU Tigers vs Baylor Bears, College Football, Texas Bowl Game, 31 12 2024 Houston Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

​Was a return specialist for LSU, having three career return touchdowns, and ran a 4.28 40 at the NFL Combine. He thrives on his fast footwork, which comes from his speed, but he isn’t a polished route runner. Not strong with his hands, either, and not the biggest guy to win in contested-catch situations, being 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds.

​Round 6, Pick 213: DL Deven Eastern

​Eastern jumped out to me at the Senior Bowl in January. Very good size at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds with over 34-inch arms. You can see his long arms in his film, and he has a strong lower half thanks to his wide base throughout his reps.

For the Lions, he’s another depth addition to the defensive line that you hope can develop into a rotational piece, really struggling with agility and the ability to get home to the quarterback, but on some reps, when it’s all together, you see the potential within Eastern.

​Round 7, Pick 222: QB Taylen Green

​Green may very well go way before this, but the Lions’ quarterback room is Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater. Green gives the Lions a developmental piece to add to the room. Would he start this season or the next? Definitely not, but he has the physical build and tools that can intrigue any NFL team.

Imago November 29, 2025: Arkansas QB Taylen Green 10 rolls out to his right looking up field for someone to come open. .Missouri defeated Arkansas 31-17 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251129_faf_cm9_057 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

​He’s 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds with 34-inch arms. He ran a 4.36 40 and jumped 43.5 inches at the combine. A very lengthy quarterback with dual-threat ability and, I thought, a good arm. Just really struggled with his eyes and accuracy, which is why he won’t be taken on Day 2 and likely Day 3.