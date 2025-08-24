$16M Lions’ DT Tyleik Williams Surprises His Mother With a New Car and House After Preseason Game

There are postgame highlights, and then there are real highlights. Sure, Lions fans got a look at their new defensive tackle flying around the field against Houston. But the real jolt didn’t come under the Ford Field lights; it landed after the final whistle. Nowhere near the stat sheet.

Yeah, while most rookies are still stressing over whether to splurge their first NFL check on sneakers or a new watch, rookie Tyleik Williams used his preseason stage as the backdrop for something way bigger.

Yeah, Williams gave his mother two of the best gifts a person can possibly receive: A new car and a home. And he made his affection known to the world through his Instagram stories. He wrote “LOVE YOU MA” with a picture of her right next to the new car.

She looked like the proudest mom in the world. And with the keys of the new house in her hand, Williams wrote “CONGRATULATIONS YOU DESERVE IT ALL #HOMEOWNER. Yeah, we might’ve stumbled onto the most wholesome storyline ahead of the new season.

via Getty COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams #91 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

This is probably our favorite script in the offseason. The draft pick gets the check, cashes the signing bonus, and usually kicks some back to the folks who carried them. What makes Williams’ gesture hit different is the backdrop. The 6-3, 328-pound wrecking ball out of Ohio State and Lions‘ No. 28 pick has always been true to his ideals.

He’s been open about family being central to his motivation. It’s his family that fuels everything he does. His mom, Gloria, has been his rock since his Manassas, Va., high school days. So giving back to her was the first task on the checklist after cashing in on the signing bonus. Because the man certainly got the bag.

Williams’ bag and initial impact

Let’s put the math on paper: Williams’ rookie deal locks in four fully guaranteed years worth about $16.46 million, fronted by an $8.6 million signing bonus. That’s the pool that covered the family surprises, and the kind of day-one financial security that lets a first-rounder pay it forward now, instead of waiting around for the year-three extension sweepstakes.

And the rookie has been justifying those numbers every day on the pitch. Tyleik Williams has been impossible to ignore in camp. Campbell loves him. He kept popping up in practice reports, winning reps in team periods, blowing past blockers, and even racking up highlight sacks in closed sessions. Detroit’s beat reporters have been loud on it, consistently pointing to his power and quickness up the middle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the Lions’ 26–7 preseason loss to Houston, the box score barely tells the story. Detroit struggled for consistency, and most starters didn’t play. Williams didn’t light up the stat sheet that night, but that’s not where his hype lives. Coaches are salivating over what he’s shown in practice, the kind of reps and flashes that don’t hit the official stats but scream Week 1 impact.

It’s a classic rookie path: grind in practice, prove you belong, and then carry that momentum into game reps when the coaches call your number. That’s all he needs to do for now.