Lions Suffer Major Injury Setback as Isiah Pacheco Is Sidelined for Several Months After Back Surgery

The Detroit Lions opened the 2026 season with a thrilling 31-30 win over the New Orleans Saints. But the victory came with a major setback, as the team has now lost running back Isiah Pacheco to a serious back injury.

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“Lions RB Isiah Pacheco had surgery to remove a body that was pressing on a nerve in his back, source said,” Ian Rapoport wrote on X. “It’s a 12 week recovery with a chance he’s back by early in December. Originally, Pacheco had an MCL injury, then hurt his back while training.”

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Pacheco underwent surgery performed by renowned spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins IV. Head coach Dan Campbell later confirmed that the running back would be sidelined for a significant period.

The injury is another blow for Pacheco, who was already on injured reserve after suffering an MCL sprain during training camp. He was initially expected to miss the first four games of the season.

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Campbell had previously avoided giving a definitive timeline for Pacheco’s return, although he said the running back was feeling better. Pacheco, meanwhile, had expressed his frustration with his situation and said he was “more hungry” and “ready to go to work.”

Now, his return could be pushed back until December.

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The Lions signed Pacheco as an unrestricted free agent this offseason after he spent four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. During his time in Kansas City, he became a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning a title in his rookie season and another the following year.

Pacheco finished his Chiefs career with 576 rushing attempts for 2,537 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with 88 receptions for 554 yards.

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Detroit brought him in after trading popular veteran David Montgomery to the Houston Texans in exchange for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Pacheco was expected to help fill Montgomery’s role and reduce the workload on star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

That plan has now been disrupted before Pacheco has even had the chance to make his mark in Detroit.

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Pacheco’s production had already dipped after he suffered a broken right fibula in Week 2 of the 2024 season against the Cincinnati Bengals. After recording 1,765 rushing yards across his first two seasons, he struggled to maintain that level in the following campaign.

Kansas City eventually moved on from him, and his new chapter with the Lions has begun with another injury setback.

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The Lions may need help behind Jahmyr Gibbs

Pacheco’s absence leaves the Lions with very little depth behind Gibbs.

Gibbs was outstanding in Week 1, rushing 29 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints. He also finished with a career-high 34 touches. However, that workload appeared to take its toll, and Detroit cannot expect him to carry such a heavy burden every week.

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Gibbs already handled 67% of the Lions’ offensive snaps last season, compared with 57% as a rookie in 2023 and 56% in 2024. While he remains one of the most dangerous running backs in the league, Detroit will need to manage his workload over the course of a long season.

Campbell appeared aware of that concern after the Saints game, joking that Gibbs should “drink plenty of Gatorade” while recovering from the heavy workload.

Behind Gibbs, the Lions currently have Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors. The two backs have combined for only 11 career NFL carries. Vaki played in Week 1 and recorded two carries for seven yards, but his struggles in pass protection remain an issue.

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Campbell addressed the performances of both Vaki and Saylors after the game.

“But he [Vaki] did have some reps in there that were good,” Campbell said. “He had a couple of carries I thought were pretty good, and he got a ball on a checkdown that wasn’t bad. We’ve just got to tighten this stuff up with him a little bit because we’re going to need to be able to use him. That’s the bottom line. He and Saylors.”

Detroit could also consider promoting 2024 undrafted free agent Jabari Small from the practice squad. The Lions had previously shown interest in Kareem Hunt in late August, although it remains unclear whether they will revisit that option.

With Pacheco expected to miss around 12 weeks and no experienced running back currently available to support Gibbs, the Lions may have little choice but to explore the market.

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The Lions will now face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, with superstar Josh Allen being “the catalyst” for the team, as Campbell said about him.