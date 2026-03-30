Taylor Decker Calls Out Dan Campbell and Lions Over How They Handled His Exit

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker’s 10-year journey with the Detroit Lions is now over. However, Decker’s exit from the team was certainly not as quiet as most people would have anticipated. Decker, in a social media announcement stating that he had requested to be released from the team, hinted at some possible issues with the way the team, as well as their head coach, Campbell, handled the situation.

“In my weeks since notifying the team of my return, there have been numerous discussions,” Decker wrote on Instagram on March 6. “Many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find common ground. Therefore, I decided to request my release.”

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The mention of “surprising conversations” in the original post by Decker seemed vague until he recently spoke with Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network and opened up about how things fell apart quickly.

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Both Decker and the Lions were aware that retirement was on the table. Injuries, along with time spent away from his family, had clearly started to weigh on him. During the team’s exit meetings in January, the Lions expressed that they wanted him back. At the same time, Decker made it clear he wasn’t willing to take a pay cut.

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So when he later decided he was ready to return for another season, he was caught off guard. The Lions, according to Decker, were only willing to bring him back under reduced pay, something he had already said he wouldn’t accept.

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Beyond the contract dispute, Decker made it clear that what really bothered him was the lack of communication from team leadership.

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Decker shared that he spoke with head coach Dan Campbell the day before announcing his decision, but there was no follow-up afterward. He also tried reaching out to general manager Brad Holmes but says he never received a call or text back.

He described the aftermath of his exit in his own words.

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“It’s been radio silence. It’s uncomfortable. It’s awkward. It feels like a high school breakup,” according to the Detroit Times.

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From Decker’s view, there were several issues, such as his calls not being returned, unclear communication about a pay cut, and no one from the team reaching out to thank him for his 10 years with the franchise.

“After giving everything he had to the franchise for a decade, Decker expected more. He wanted to hear from his coach, from the general manager.” Justin Rogers concluded.

Holmes, however, offered a different view last week, saying the only surprising element was the timing of Decker’s public announcement about his return.

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The radio silence stings even more because of the sheer weight of what Decker represented in Detroit. He was the longest-tenured player on the roster, a team captain, and one of the few constants during the Lions’ most difficult years.

He sat through four seasons without winning more than six games before the franchise finally turned the corner. He protected quarterbacks from Matthew Stafford to Jared Goff, showed up in 140 games started, and was in the building for two division titles and three playoff appearances. Losing him without so much as a thank-you call feels like an organizational blind spot toward the people who endured the hard years.

As things stand, Decker sees his split from the Lions as final. Still, he hopes that one day he will be able to sign a symbolic one-day contract in Detroit, allowing him to retire as a Lion and maintain a connection with the organization he spent ten years with.

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Taylor Decker’s 2025 season with the Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft and went on to spend his entire career with the team before publicly requesting his release.

He made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2024 and has played a total of 140 career games. Decker played a total of 894 snaps and had a PFF rating of 67.9. Decker also gave up a total of 33 pressures in his pass protection, including 2 sacks and 3 hits in the 2025 season.

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Late last season, Decker began considering retirement while dealing with ongoing shoulder pain that kept him out of the postseason. Still, he made it clear he wasn’t ready to decide just yet.

“I don’t want to make that decision now.” Decker said in a video shared by WXYZ-TV Detroit, Channel 7, “I don’t want to get it emotionally, and I want to give this last game of our season the attention it deserves. I don’t have a timeline on any of that.”

Despite that, Decker had signed a three-year extension for $60 million in July 2024. However, on March 9, 2026, he was released by the Lions as he had requested. This cleared cap space for the team, which was $11.6 million.

The Lions are likely to target a left tackle early in the 2026 NFL Draft. Utah’s Caleb Lomu is repeatedly surfacing as a potential answer in mock drafts, possibly as early as the 17th pick. The $11.6 million in cap space freed up by Decker’s release gives them flexibility to address it. But replacing a decade of institutional knowledge and locker room presence isn’t a line item in a cap sheet.