Lions’ Taylor Decker Issues Statement on Retirement Decision After Win vs Bears

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker did not just walk off the field after the Week 18 win over the Bears. Instead, he walked off Ford Field carrying something heavier. A decision about his future, and now, after the win in the regular season finale, he finally opened up about it.

Decker did not sound like a player running out of gas. In fact, he said he can still play. However, the real fight now lives off the field. It is about the wear that does not get tracked. The soreness that lingers, the mental strain, and most importantly, the pull of home. Because for Decker, the question is no longer: Can I play? It is what playing costs.

“The expectations of my job…so if that’s not something that I’m, if that’s what my future is going to be, to continue to play, that’s not something I’m willing to do because I’m not willing to put my family through [it], and I’m not willing to be distant and not be a present father. Because your kids are only little once, and, God willing, we have more. I want to be able to play with him, and I want to be able to throw the ball with him,” he said.

Because of that, the picture became clear. Decker still has that edge, pride, and the grind in him. Yet now, awareness sits right next to it. He even admitted where he stands physically.

“I mean, I can’t throw a football right now, no way. But could I, given the right set of circumstances, maybe? But I need to go through that process,” he said.

That process matters more than any timeline. So, this was never about doubt. Decker is not running from the game. He respects what comes with it. Meanwhile, the timing makes it heavier.

Detroit just closed a tough season. Now, the Lions enter an offseason packed with choices: contracts, depth charts, and culture. Whether Decker stays, restructures, or steps away will shape that room. And in the Motor City, that decision will echo far beyond the offensive line.

