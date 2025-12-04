Terrion Arnold Issues Statement on Shoulder Surgery After Lions CB Put On IR

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold suited up against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, but his return to action came at a cost. He made four solo tackles in the game, but along the way, he also aggravated the same shoulder that kept him out in Weeks 6 and 7. As a result, he now needs surgery. But Arnold just made it clear where his mindset stands despite the setback.

“Man, everything’s going good with me – staying level-headed, man,” said Terrion Arnold in the recent episode of his Closed on Sundays Podcast. “I know the news came out the other day, just as far as about shoulder surgery, man. I’m just looking forward to the road of recovery and supporting my teammates. Man, in times like this, it’s hard, but like how we talked about, just as far as something you gotta get through, another phase in life.”

While Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II asked Terrion Arnold how he felt during the podcast, Arnold insisted he was doing well. Arnold sounded calm and centered while he addressed the tough news of his surgery directly. The CB made it clear that he is looking forward to the recovery process and to supporting his teammates. How many 22-year-olds handle a season like this with that kind of composure?

That mindset matters a lot, particularly when 2025 has been a long battle with injuries for him. Terrion Arnold first strained his hamstring in training camp. Then he hurt his groin in the season opener against Green Bay and missed the second half. In Week 10, he suffered a concussion against the Washington Commanders. That cost him more time. But the shoulder issue has lingered the longest for the Lions’ CB.

Terrion Arnold originally injured his shoulder in a Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns. Then he aggravated it again a week later against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After that Week 5 game, head coach Dan Campbell said Arnold would be “out for a long time.”

That kind of statement could crush a young player’s morale. But later on Instagram, Terrion Arnold posted a photo of himself in a Lions jersey. And along with it, Arnold also put out a simple 4-word statement: “God makes no mistakes.”

That was not just optimism – it was conviction. The 22-year-old then pushed to get back on the field. He returned in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. But the shoulder injury continued to flare up, and it finally became too much after the Week 13 game. So, the Lions decided it was time to send him for surgery. It could give him a permanent fix instead of another short-term reprieve. But Arnold accepted the challenge that comes with this surgery.

“It’s another challenge that God got for me, and Imma go through that man,” said Terrion Arnold on his podcast. “I know my best ball’s ahead of me. But just gotta continue to keep chopping. Just continue to keep working.”

The cornerback believes his best football is still ahead. And honestly, it’s hard to argue with that. When healthy, Arnold is one of Detroit’s most promising young defenders. His rookie season proved that. He played over 1,000 snaps and appeared in 17 of 18 games. This season? In just eight games, he recorded 31 tackles, eight pass breakups, and one interception.

But this season has ultimately felt like a wave of bad luck for the young corner as injuries piled up. One issue led to another, and nothing ever fully healed. As such, the Lions have finally decided to make another move with Arnold.

The Lions put Terrion Arnold on IR as he battles a shoulder injury

The Lions made an official decision with their ailing cornerback on December 1. They placed Terrion Arnold on injured reserve because of the shoulder injury. A day later, Dan Campbell explained why the CB made the move.

“It’s been there,” Campbell told reporters while talking about Arnold’s injury. “It’s not like it went away. It bothered him in this game a little bit.”

While IR technically left open a slim chance of a postseason return for Terrion Arnold, later reports shut that door. According to the NFL Network’s report on December 2, Arnold will miss the rest of the year as he will undergo a season-ending surgery this week.

That creates a major problem for Detroit’s secondary. Recently, Lions’ safety Kerby Joseph nearly went from a manageable knee issue to close to being out for the year. Meanwhile, slot corner Amik Robertson has been forced to play outside for two months because D.J. Reed also strained his hamstring in Week 4. While Reed came back on the field in Week 12, the Lions still have almost no depth left at cornerback or safety

Now, moving forward, Detroit will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. And Dallas will enter with the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL. That’s a nightmare matchup for the Lions when two of their best pass defenders are sidelined. Can Robertson and Reed stop Dallas’ star receivers? That’s the main question the Lions will have to face while heading into the crucial NFC playoff clash.