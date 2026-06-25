Lions’ Terrion Arnold Risks Losing $4.8M Due to NFL Conduct Policy Amid Legal Troubles

Terrion Arnold turned himself in at Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, June 24th. The Detroit Lions’ starting cornerback was booked on eight felony charges of kidnapping and armed robbery, dating back to February earlier this year, and involved three men. Beyond the legal battle now ahead of him, Arnold is also staring down a separate financial reckoning from his NFL contract.

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“Lions CB Terrion Arnold has 2-years, $4.8M (guaranteed) remaining on his rookie contract, plus a potential 5th-year option for the 2028 season,” shared Spotrac’s X handle. “Any suspension stemming from a violation of the league’s conduct policy would void the guarantees.”

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Arnold is being held with no bond, per the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The State attorney’s office has noted that the charges against Arnold could possibly land him in life imprisonment, and they are also planning to file a pretrial motion for detaining Arnold until his trial, per NFL.com.

In the meantime, Arnold’s attorney has also pushed back on the allegations in a statement.

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“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence,” Denise White – Arnold’s representation, said in a statement. “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.”

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“Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication,” White added.

The Lions selected Arnold 24th overall in the 2024 NFL draft out of Alabama, and signed him to a four-year rookie deal worth $14.34M. He was set to earn a $1.27M base salary this season, along with $825,000 in roster bonus. If the league now decides to suspend Arnold, he’d lose that 2026 money, along with another $2.75M base salary in 2027.

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Terrion Arnold played just eight games last season. He hurt his shoulder in Week 4, aggravated the injury in Week 5, and then missed two games. When he came back for Week 9, a concussion cost him two more weeks. The fourth injury – a reaggravated shoulder in Week 13 – pushed him to a season-ending surgery.

He was working back from that procedure, eyeing a training camp return, and trying to reclaim his starting job. Instead of a reset year, that timeline now sits behind a wall of uncertainty.