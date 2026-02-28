Terrion Arnold’s Attorney Issues Statement After Lions CB Linked to Kidnapping & Robbery Case

Essentials Inside The Story Terrion Arnold’s attorney highlights the lack of evidence in the February 4 incident.

Court documents link the cornerback to the happening, but he faces no charges yet.

As per the filings, the court has identified two men who are now facing kidnapping and armed robbery charges.

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold suddenly found his name pulled into a serious legal storm earlier this month. Reports tied him to a robbery and kidnapping case that allegedly took place on February 4. However, on Friday, his legal team stepped forward with a firm response, insisting that Arnold “had no involvement whatsoever” in the situation.

“To be clear, Mr. Arnold had no involvement whatsoever in the activities that led to those arrests,” Arnold’s attorney, R. Timothy Jansen, wrote in a statement. “He did not participate in, nor was he present for, any conduct related to the alleged offenses.”

“There is no evidence in police reports, text messages, or witness statements that implicates Mr. Arnold in any way,” Jansen added, making it clear they believe the claims lack substance.

Meanwhile, a Hillsborough County, Florida, court document paints a different picture. The filing alleges Arnold’s involvement in the incident. Authorities claim the incident stemmed from retaliation over thefts at an Airbnb rented by the Lions’ cornerback. The court order further alleges that Arnold, 22, sat inside a vehicle while one suspect, Boakai Hilton, discussed plans for retaliation.

At that time, Hilton pleaded not guilty to three first-degree felonies and was one of five individuals arrested. Notably, authorities have not arrested Arnold, and he does not face any charges.

“Mr. Arnold categorically denies these unfounded claims and maintains his complete innocence,” Jansen said. “We strongly urge members of the media to refrain from perpetuating inaccurate or speculative narratives. The facts are clear, and they do not support any claim of wrongdoing by Mr. Arnold.”

Now, the focus turns to how this entire situation unfolded and whether any evidence ultimately supports the claims tied to the Detroit standout. Now, let’s have a look at what happened.

More details on Terrion Arnold in the case

Despite the clarification from Terrion Arnold’s legal team, the prosecutors argue that Arnold believed his private driver committed two burglaries at his Largo, Florida rental home, where $100,000 in cash and an $80,000 necklace reportedly went missing.

Investigators believe that 19-year-old Jasmine Randazzo attracted the driver and two others to a Tampa apartment after one of the men expressed romantic interest in her, according to court filings. Authorities say Boakai Hilton organized an ambush while traveling to Tampa with the Lions’ cornerback.

In addition, texts from Arianna Del Valle, 18, identified in records as Arnold’s girlfriend, claim the player and his friends offered Randazzo money to set it up. However, attorney R. Timothy Jansen disputes that Del Valle is Arnold’s girlfriend.

When the men arrived, Del Valle reportedly answered the door and told them Randazzo was not home. Soon after they stepped inside, two armed men allegedly jumped out from a closet. Court documents identify them as Lyndell Hudson II, 26, and Christion Williams, 24, both now facing kidnapping and armed robbery charges.

However, prosecutors say Hudson and Williams forced the victims into a bedroom where they questioned and assa-lted them for nearly an hour. Meanwhile, a third man waiting outside became uneasy, entered the apartment, and someone struck him on the back of the head before taking him into the same room.

At one point, the attackers shoved a g-n barrel into the driver’s mouth and demanded he “return the stolen property and Arnold’s phone,” records detailed.

“This was all done ostensibly to get (the victims) to admit that they stole the property from the Airbnb, which they never do,” court records said. “Indeed, there is no evidence that any of the victims are involved in the theft.”

Investigators also claim Hilton asked Del Valle to live-stream the assa-lt.

“Text messages between Del Valle and Randazzo show that Del Valle instructed to hold the victims in the bedroom until ‘Terrion [a]nd Boakai [Hilton] and Fredo [another friend]’ arrive at the apartment complex,” the records detail.

“Eventually, Hilton arrives at the apartment and is identified by one of the victims as they are walked out, one by one, back to their car.”

At this stage, Del Valle, Randazzo, Hudson, and Williams all face kidnapping and robbery charges, and police say they know one another. Hudson and Williams also face three aggravated battery counts. So now, the spotlight shifts to how this case unfolds from here.