Terrion Arnold’s Attorney Issues Legal Statement After Lions CB’s Name Appears in Alleged Robbery Plot

Essentials Inside The Story Terrion Arnold finds himself unexpectedly pulled into a serious situation

His name appears in key moments tied to the case

No charges has been filed against him yet

The Detroit Lions cornerback, Terrion Arnold, is again in the spotlight in connection with a suspected robbery and kidnapping plot in Florida. After the appearance of new messages, there has been some speculation about Terrion’s possible involvement in the case. However, Terrion’s team has denied the claims and has stated that he had no involvement in the planning and execution of the crime.

“We have not yet been provided with the text messages in question, and it would be inappropriate to comment on isolated excerpts without first reviewing them in their full context,” R. Timothy Jansen, Arnold’s attorney, provided a statement to The News. “We are aware that law enforcement has conducted an extensive investigation, as reflected in the 49-page criminal information. Notably, our client has not been charged, and based on the evidence currently known, we do not anticipate that any charges will be brought against him.”

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Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has found his name at the center of a text exchange related to an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping on Feb. 4 in Tampa, based on the court documents acquired by The Detroit News, as stated by reporter Nolan Bianchi.

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Text messages in possession of the Florida State Attorney’s Office, referenced in charges against six co-defendants, show Arnold’s name coming up multiple times in connection with the alleged plan. However, Arnold himself has not been charged and is neither the sender nor the recipient of those messages.

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In one exchange, after agreeing to participate, Jasmine Randazzo asks Arianna Del Valle who she is with. “Terrion,” Del Valle replies.

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When questioned about why the victim should be lured to a specific location, Del Valle says, “they tryna set him up,” later adding, “nd he tryna pay us for it,” claiming the victims “stole all the rest of their stuff.”

As the conversation continues throughout, Randazzo repeatedly seeks guidance, even suggesting Del Valle “ask terrion” before sending certain messages.

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“He said yeah,” Del Valle responds.

Apart from these, there are several texts where Arnold’s name has been mentioned. Despite the attention these messages have drawn, Arnold’s attorney has strongly pushed back.

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“Any suggestion of involvement appears to rest solely on the fact that our client is acquainted with certain individuals connected to this matter.” R. Timothy Jansen added, “Mere association does not constitute participation in criminal activity. Importantly, there is no evidence, nor any witness testimony, indicating that our client had any involvement.”

Although Arnold has not been officially charged, there is a question about how he became associated with this crime in the first place. And even without being officially charged, this could potentially have an impact on his future and NFL career.

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Terrion Arnold’s rumored involvement in the alleged robbery plot

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has reportedly been linked to an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping incident in Tampa earlier in February, following two burglaries at a nearby Airbnb he had rented, according to Hillsborough County Circuit Court records.

Authorities say Arnold’s connection comes from his proximity to the suspects and claim the alleged crimes were carried out as “vigilante justice” to recover items stolen from him.

A court order from J. Logan Murphy states Arnold’s friends “decided to take matters into their own hands” after he suspected his private driver, Yan Lopez, was involved in the thefts, which reportedly included $100,000 in cash, an $80,000 necklace, designer bags, and an NFL-issued phone.

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Arnold has not been charged. His name was mentioned in a ruling by a judge that denied bond for Boakai Eugene Hilton, who is charged with several first-degree felony counts and has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege he planned the attack while traveling with Arnold, with messages indicating he “orchestrates the ambush.”

“Hilton appears to be the quarterback calling the play,” Murphy wrote. “Hilton orchestrates the ambush.”

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The alleged victims in the case include Daniel Tenesaca, Soljah Anderson, and Lopez. On the other hand, the individuals arrested and charged in connection with the theft include Boakai Eugene Hilton, Lyndell Hudson, Christion Williams, Freddie Hughes, Arianna Del Valle, and Jasmine Randazzo.

Arnold’s attorney has stated that the accusations made against Arnold are false and misleading, as no charges have been made, making Arnold a victim in the theft case.