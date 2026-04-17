“Underrated, Overlooked”: Player Who Stood Outside Lions Facility for Pro Opportunity Sends Message to 32 NFL Teams

Essentials Inside The Story This player has turned years of rejection into fuel

Despite standout performances and eye-catching numbers, the door to the NFL remained closed

A bold move outside the Detroit Lions facility hints that he's willing to do whatever it takes for a single chance

From no college offers to no NFL offers, cornerback Freddie McGee III’s journey has always begun with failure. But he never lost hope. With his grit, he earned a place at Eastern Michigan University and then became a star in the Arena Football League. However, the NFL has always been out of his reach. Now, he wants to achieve that dream as well. Having missed the chance of playing in the NFL in 2021, McGee is back and has only one demand – one opportunity from any of the 32 NFL teams to fulfill his dreams.

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“I would say man, underrated, overlooked kid,” said Freddie McGee, via Good Morning Football on X. “Nothing was ever given to me after scratching claw for opportunity that I’ve had received and made the most out of every opportunity, you know wasn’t ideal to go to the Arena Football League coming out of college but ultimately that was an opportunity.”

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Underrated has always been the word for Freddie McGee III. Standing at 5-foot-8 and 171 pounds, he is not only an undersized football player, but also an overlooked one. Coming out of Canton, Michigan, he had no offers from universities. But he did not lose hope. He walked on at Eastern Michigan University and ended up earning a scholarship.

He represented the university for five seasons and recorded 85 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, and one interception. According to him, he posted strong numbers on Pro Day in 2021. But no NFL franchise took notice of him. With no options left for him, he opted to play in the Arena Football League in 2024. After 2019, it was the first time the AFL happened, and McGee excelled.

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McGee arrived outside the Detroit Lions facility in the morning a few days ago. He had a signboard asking for a chance, which noted that he played at the FBS level of NCAA Division 1 football and in Arena Football. He does not want just to get an opportunity. He also asked the officials to check his stats and then make a decision.

“That was presented to me,” said Freddie McGee III. “Made the most of it. Stats don’t lie, the numbers don’t lie. Walking on to Eastern Michigan and earning a full scholarship just says a lot about my character. It’s just gonna put my head down and work, you know, try to fight my way up.”

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“Grit” has always been McGee’s motivation. Walking into the AFL, he followed the same passion and was phenomenal. He played for the Salina Liberty and the Iowa Barnstormers. During the 2024 season, he recorded 14 interceptions and 25 pass breakups, earning the 2024 AFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

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“Man, this blue collar is looking for than one opportunity,” said McGee. “I’m not looking for $20 million contract right now. I’m just looking for that one opportunity. Whether it be a workout or mini-camp invite or whatever it may be.”

McGee has always believed in working hard. He wants an opportunity from any one of the 32 teams to prove himself in the NFL. The 27-year-old does not want a massive contract at first go. He wants to show what he is capable of, and if the coaches like him, then they can hire him to the 53-man roster. With that thought, he visited the facility of the NFL team that he relates to the most – the Detroit Lions.

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Freddie McGee III can be suitable for the Detroit Lions

Freddie McGee III took it upon himself to land an opportunity to play in the NFL. Having failed at the 2021 EMU Pro Day, he is back as the AFL DPOY. At 8:45 A.M. ET on Wednesday, McGee stood outside the Detroit Lions facility with a signboard, asking for one chance.

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“This is grit,” wrote Freddie McGee III on the signboard, via Instagram. “No agent. 14 INT, 25 PBU, DPOY in AFL. Need 1 shot.”

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The cornerback was clear with the message. His stats speak for themselves. Even though the AFL is an indoor sport with shorter dimensions, it is still football. Moreover, McGee is not demanding top priority. Cornerback is a position the Lions are hoping to strengthen. Last season, starting CB D.J. Reed suffered from injuries. Although they have added veterans Roger McCreary, Rock Ya-Sin, and Christian Izien, they are not long-term options.

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The Lions are still eyeing prospects like Mansoor Delane, Jermod McCoy, and Avieon Terrell. With a need for a cornerback, they can easily try out McGee. He wants to take part in a mini-camp. The Lions are likely to have their mini-camp in mid-June. So, McGee can be present at that time.

He believes that if anybody will give him a chance, it will be head coach Dan Campbell. Moreover, for a franchise that revolves around the word “Grit,” and has it written on their stadium, it could also be the perfect opportunity for them to showcase it. It remains to be seen whether Campbell receives his message.