Utah’s Spencer Fano Makes Honest Admission on Penei Sewell Comparisons Amid Lions Draft Links

Essentials Inside The Story Spencer Fano trained briefly with Sewell in high school, sharing Samoan roots

Fano’s 2025 Utah season earned Outland Trophy and All-American honors

Lions hold No. 17 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft

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When you’re an offensive tackle prospect with Samoan heritage, the comparisons to a Detroit Lions star are inevitable. But for Utah’s Spencer Fano, they’re not just noise, they’re a roadmap. This was recently brought up on the recent episode of the Up & Adams Show, where he spoke candidly about it.

“That’s exactly who I would like to play like,” said Fano when the host Kay Adams brought up the topic. “Any comps to him (Penei Sewell) is pretty cool.”

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While the comparisons had found similarities, this honest admission confirmed that Penei Sewell was a player Spencer Fano would like to emulate in his NFL days as well. After all, Sewell was PFF’s top tackle in 2025 (95.2) among his 88 competitors.

After an impressive rookie season, Sewell has featured in four consecutive Pro Bowls, a streak that began in his second NFL season and continued through last year. Those stats make him a player any aspiring tackle would want to emulate, as well as be compared to.

Spencer Fano is already turning heads ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The 6’6”, 310-pound Utah tackle projects as a first-round pick, often landing in the top 15-20. Scouts rave about his versatility, with experience as both a left and a right tackle.

Although the duo never suited up on the gridiron together, they briefly trained together when Fano was a freshman in high school, which he revealed during the interview. In addition to being offensive tackles, they also share a Samoan lineage.

Spencer Fano played a total of 37 collegiate games in three seasons with Utah (2023-2025). However, the last season stood out for him after attaining several personal milestones, setting him up to be a potential first-round pick in April.

Fano won the Unanimous All-American and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year honors in 2025, while he entrenched his name as the first Utah player to clinch the Outland Trophy the same year.

Additionally, PFF gave him an overall grade of 84 last season, placing him eighth in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He played 822 offensive snaps with 440 run block snaps, allowing 0 sacks and ranking first in the league.

Spencer Fano isn’t the only tackle turning heads ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Francis Mauigoa of Miami (FL) is generating serious buzz alongside him, frequently topping offensive tackle boards and looking like a first-round lock.

Fano’s impressive college numbers inevitably draw comparisons with the Detroit Lions’ Penei Sewell, who also won the Outland Trophy and the Unanimous All-American honor in 2019 before being drafted to the big league. Given these comparison, the college star is expected to be picked by the Lions in the draft, which could allow him to play alongside the Pro Bowler.

Detroit Lions emerge as potential landing spot for Spencer Fano in 2026 NFL Draft

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Detroit Lions managed a 9-8 record, finishing at the bottom of the NFC North despite a winning record. As a result, they have a No. 17 pick in the draft, which could allow them to consider picking Spencer Fano.

Long‑time left tackle Taylor Decker was released this offseason after a decade in Detroit, leaving a glaring hole opposite Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell. With Sewell locked into a massive extension and no proven long‑term left tackle on the roster, Detroit has a real opening for a young blocker who can play either side of the line.

A potential Utah Spencer partnership with Penei Sewell could add additional firepower to the Lions’ offense, and he could help open lanes for a player like Jahmyr Gibbs.

“That would be so cool,” said Fano, talking about the potential Lions’ move in the same interview. “The type of guy where I just need to get any type of movement, and he (Jahmyr Gibbs) is gonna make it right, that would be awesome.”

Gibbs is an explosive running back who has become an engine of the Lions’ offense, winning the Pro Bowl in all three seasons of his NFL career, complementing the offensive line’s effectiveness.

Moreover, the franchise has a quality quarterback in Jared Goff, who is a multi-time Pro Bowler. Overall, the Lions could be an excellent landing spot for Fano to grow as a player and push his game to a higher level in the NFL.

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