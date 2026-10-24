“Want to Be Paid Like Those Guys”: Sam LaPorta Issues Clarification Over Heated Rant Over Potential Lions Exit

Contract disputes can quickly become uncomfortable in the NFL, especially when the player’s desire for financial security is mistaken for a lack of commitment to his team. Recently, the Detroit Lions‘ Sam LaPorta found himself in a similar scenario. After opening up about the uncertainty surrounding his contract extension, even after everything he has given to Detroit, things have turned heated, with many speculating a potential exit. Finally, he had to step in to try and calm the waters, making clear his first choice is to stay in Detroit.

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“It’s coming from a stance of, like, I want security for me and my family,” Sam LaPorta clarified while speaking to the reporters. “But also when I reflect on other people in the league, I feel like I’m doing just as good a job, if not better. And I want to be paid like those guys. Get blue and live up”

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It all started with LaPorta’s appearance on Pardon My Take, where he expressed disappointment that contract negotiations had not led to an extension yet. His frustration is understandable, given that he missed the final eight games of the 2025 season after suffering a herniated disc that needed surgery.

He returned to the field this season, but his long-term future with the Lions is still uncertain. His rookie contract is nearing its end, and his base salary is $5.675 million, leaving Detroit to decide whether to negotiate a long-term extension, consider the franchise tag, or risk losing him in free agency.

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LaPorta said that his words were taken out of proportion and his loyalty remains with Detroit.

“I feel bad if there was any sort of distraction to the team or the teammates, or the coaches, but I think there was a bit of a misconception with, I guess, my intentions are: I want to play for this team,” the tight end told the reporters. “I give everything I have. My teammates do as well. They all love me, respect me, and support me, and they want to see me be happy and compensated.”

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For the tight end, the situation is not just about chasing a bigger contract. He explained that his desire for financial security has become more important as he prepares to welcome his first child. While he does not expect anyone else to really care, emotionally, the contract situation is important to him and his family.

His 2026 performance strongly backs his argument for an extension. Through five games, LaPorta had recorded 27 catches for 316 yards and three TDs, putting him among the NFL’s leading tight ends in receiving production. His ability to contribute as both a receiver and a blocker makes him an important part of Detroit’s offense.

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As fans took a different meaning of his words, his head coach Dan Campbell came to LaPorta’s defense. He insisted the situation would not affect the team’s focus, refuting the argument that the extension discussion is creating a distraction for the team. He made clear that the public frustration had not changed the team’s view of LaPorta.

“I know Sam. We all know Sam,” Campbell told the reporters on Friday. “Honestly, I don’t even think twice about those comments because I know what he’s about. And we’re all good here. We’re not going to let this be a distraction. He’s not. We’re not. We’re all good.”

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Meanwhile, LaPorta acknowledged that the deal remains a business decision for both sides.

“We want to be here with the Lions, and I guess I’m getting emotional about it, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s really a business,” he added. “And you have to respect what the front office is doing because they’re the ones calling the shots. They’re the ones that brought me in. It’s my first team. They’ve been nothing but supportive of me in my career.”

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The Lions have signed key players, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs to extensions. That makes the tight end’s unresolved situation more notable.

For now, LaPorta is focused on performing rather than allowing negotiations to interfere with his role. He shares an agent with Tucker Kraft and George Kittle and believes his production merits compensation when compared to the league’s top tight ends.

Kittle’s contract is worth a total of $76.4 million, averaging $19.1 million per year, while Kraft signed a four-year extension deal worth $75 million with the Green Bay Packers this September.

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LaPorta ranks as the fourth-best tight end in the league according to Pro Football Focus. Now the Lions must decide whether they share that assessment before their productive partnership reaches a crossroads.