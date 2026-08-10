Lions Waste No Time Replacing Teddy Bridgewater After Abrupt Retirement During Training Camp

Essentials Inside The Story Detroit Lions' backup quarterback called it quits and it seemingly won't be a repeat of his previous departure.

Just hours after placing Bridgewater on reserved/ retired list, the Lions have signed a fitting replacement.

The newer quarterback fits perfectly with what head coach Dan Campbell has in mind.

Entering training camp, the Detroit Lions appeared to have a stable quarterback room. But as he stood in front of the reporters on Sunday, head coach Dan Campbell, almost in one breath, shared that one of his favorite people, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, would be stepping down — and this time, it won’t be a repeat of the 2024 season.

However, while Bridgewater would be missed around the camp, the team isn’t pausing.

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“The Lions are signing veteran Josh Dobbs to a one-year, $1.425 million deal with $475k fully guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” said NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. “It’s a significant commitment to Dobbs as the No. 2 quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement.”

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Considering that the Lions didn’t take long to figure out their next move, Bridgewater possibly hinted at his move days ago. He was also not available in the last two training camp sessions, giving way to undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer, who’d been getting second-team reps behind primary signal-caller Jared Goff. But that was never where Campbell’s plan ended.

“We’re going to add somebody,” Campbell said Sunday. “We like (Altmyer). (He) is growing, getting better. He just needs reps. We’d like to add a veteran quarterback. We’re hoping maybe something happens tomorrow. We’ll see. But, yeah, that’s the plan.”

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The Lions brought in a couple of names, including former Saints quarterback Jake Haener and UFL MVP Jack Plummer. But when it came down to it, Detroit went with Dobbs instead, and there’s a good reason why Campbell chose to go with a QB he knows as the Lions aim to sweep the Super Bowl this season.

Why Campbell chose Josh Dobbs

History matters here as Dobbs comes full circle.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Dobbs in the fourth round back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Since then, he’s bounced around Tennessee, Arizona, Minnesota, San Francisco and New England, picking up experience along the way. His biggest stretch of playing time came in 2023, when he started eight games for the Cardinals before getting traded to the Vikings, where he started four more. That Arizona stint is pretty relevant here too.

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Arizona is where Dobbs first worked with Drew Petzing, who was debuting as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator at the time. Petzing now runs Detroit’s offense, which ranked fifth-best in the league last season. Given that Dobbs won’t be walking into a totally foreign system, Campbell will also be able to rely on his backup QB. But there’s another advantage in Dobbs.

Detroit is not completely alien to Dobbs either. Back in 2022, he spent time training on the team’s practice squad under Campbell himself. Now, while Dobbs has been a journeyman in the league over the last six years, that very fact also brings its own upsides.

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Across 15 career starts in 27 games played, he’s completed 62.8 percent of his throws for 3,346 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He’s not just a pocket passer either. Having racked up 515 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground over his career, he can be a double threat.

The Lions kick off preseason on Thursday, which means Dobbs might have to hit the ground running to take some pressure off Altmyer. Goff will sit out that game entirely. As for why Campbell insisted on bringing in a veteran over a rookie, is not a new pattern for the Lions.

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Dobbs fits perfectly in Campbell’s patterns

Campbell has followed this approach since the start of his tenure in 2021, keeping an experienced veteran behind Jared Goff rather than placing the entire backup burden on a young, unproven quarterback.

In 2022, that role was filled primarily by Nate Sudfeld. A year later, Detroit signed Teddy Bridgewater even after using a third-round pick on Hendon Hooker.

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Hooker handled much of the backup role in 2024, but the Lions still brought Bridgewater back late in the season for additional veteran insurance during their playoff push. Kyle Allen then served as the experienced reserve in 2025.

The backup quarterback role is especially important for Detroit because injuries can happen at any point in the season, and even a short absence from Jared Goff could have major consequences. A reliable veteran gives the Lions a better chance to stay competitive if Goff is sidelined, helping protect their position in the NFC North and the playoff race.

Bridgewater’s abrupt retirement clearly threw a wrench into Detroit’s original plans, but the Lions aren’t wasting time adjusting on the fly. But losing Bridgewater was visible on Campbell’s face on Sunday.

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This time, Teddy Bridgewater is really done

After the 2023 season, Bridgewater packed his bags and bid the NFL goodbye. He had two reasons to call it quits even though he could be earning millions in the league. One was quite emotional, as he himself revealed in 2024:

“I don’t want my son’s last images of me to be getting carted off the field on a stretcher.”

While it all really came down to health after he had to almost get his leg amputated and suffered a concussion, the other was coaching his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School. Which he did, and quite well.

In the very first season, he led the team to a 12-2 record and a Class 3A Florida High School Athletic Association state title. But even though he thought he was done with the NFL, he wasn’t.

He re-joined Detroit for the tail-end of the 2024 season and continued as Baker Mayfield’s backup in Tampa Bay last season before returning to the Lions this March. However, that stint ended with Campbell breaking the news at the Meijer Performance Center.

“Bridgewater is going to step away,” Campbell said. “I’ve known him a long time, and man, the human being is unbelievable. Certainly, the player, everything he’s about, the kind of teammate he is and the way he prepares.

“Always played the game up here (pointing to his head) and had a huge heart. He’s going to be missed.”

Bridgewater was the last player to leave the practice field, always trying to improve himself and helping the younger players fit in the league that is as ruthless as it gets once the season begins. But this time, it is a final goodbye, as Campbell revealed.

“I think he can only truly answer that, but I feel like this is where it’s at for sure right now. This is where it needs to be and where he felt. And his biggest worry was letting us down. That’s the type of guy he is, and he’s not (letting us down).”

At 33, this retirement feels like it could stick.

Over 11 seasons with the Vikings, Saints, Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins, Lions and Buccaneers, Bridgewater put together a 33-32 record as a starter, throwing for 15,182 yards and 75 touchdowns. His standout year came in 2015, when he made the Pro Bowl and helped Minnesota win the NFC North, before his career trajectory came down due to injuries.

Whether Bridgewater ends up back on the high school sidelines is anyone’s guess at this point. But his retirement left Detroit with little choice but to go find an experienced arm to fill that backup role.