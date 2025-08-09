What Happened to Morice Norris? Why Is NFL World Praying for Lions Safety?

Physicality is the bread and butter of the NFL—but there is a time to use it. Apparently, Morice Norris didn’t get that memo. Just a month ago, during the Detroit Lions’ third practice, head coach Dan Campbell reportedly told the defensive back to hit the showers early. The reason? He was too physical in an already heated and chippy session.

“Physical practice today. Dan Campbell went out of his way on multiple occasions to tone down things down, warning the team to ease up. First time I’ve seen him kick a player out (DB Morice Norris) for being too physical,” The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy had reported back then. Fast forward to preseason Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, and Norris’ trademark intensity turned costly when a scary injury struck late in the fourth quarter.

After that, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd fell silent. While attempting to wrap up a Falcons offensive player, Norris’ head snapped back violently. He never got up. Medical staff rushed in, and almost instantly, a stretcher was called. Teammates’ faces said it all—concern, shock, and a sudden realization that this was bigger than football.

“Morice Norris is down on the field after the play, and they’ve immediately got the backboard and cart out there. Several Lions immediately dropped to a knee and bowed their heads. Not good,” Lions beat writer Nolan Bianchi posted on X. The Lions Wire’s Jimmy Liao broke it down bluntly: “Morice Norris took a knee to side of head and appeared to be knocked unconscious with fencing. -Hope ‘just’ a concussion. -Spine board out, which is hopefully just a precaution.”

And the moment no fan ever wants to see—a stretcher, an ambulance, and a head coach calling an on-field team meeting. Dan Campbell stood among clearly emotional players as Norris was taken away. Yet beyond this injury scare, Norris’ road in preparation has been anything but smooth.

Morice Norris’ struggling training camp

Morice Norris entered camp with a real chance to cement himself in the Detroit Lions’ plans. The second-year safety out of Fresno State may have only played in two games as a rookie, but heading into camp, he was the backup to Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. For a team that sent 21 players to injured reserve last season, depth is no small deal. Yet, the first two weeks have been anything but smooth for Norris—and they could very well put his roster spot in jeopardy.

Then came the opening week of camp, where things took a turn. Dan Campbell is big on physicality, but early practices are more about keeping bodies healthy than proving toughness. According to The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy, Norris didn’t quite adjust, “laying out receivers Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett, and earning an ejection from practice.” That moment set the tone for a rocky start.

After that, Norris needed a strong performance in the Hall of Fame Game to reset the narrative. Instead, it got worse. Pro Football Focus graded him at just 48.4 overall, with a 54.3 in coverage, while missing a tackle in his 18 defensive snaps. That’s not the kind of tape that helps you climb the depth chart.

Meanwhile, others seized the opportunity. Seventh-round rookie Dan Jackson posted a 65.6 overall grade on 36 snaps, and Eric Hallett turned in a 66.6 grade on 29 snaps. For a backup role, those numbers speak volumes.

However, Norris isn’t the only one who struggled in that Chargers matchup, but the clock is ticking. And while the next few games could have decided his future in Honolulu Blue, the recent injury left a scar. So we sincerely hope Norris is OK.