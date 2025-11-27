What is Brock Wright’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About Lions DE

In 2021, Brock Wright entered the 2021 NFL Draft but went undrafted. On May 1, 2021, the Detroit Lions signed Wright, but he had to wait for a few months before officially joining his first NFL team. His current contract is a massive one, helping his net worth cross the million-dollar mark.

What is Brock Wright’s net worth?

According to Surprise Sports, Brock Wright has a net worth of $1.5 million as of 2025. It comes as no surprise that Wright is a millionaire. He has been with the Lions since 2021 and is under his second contract. Brian Murphy and Kyle McCarthy from Athletes First represent him. Athletes First is a prestigious firm representing popular names like Daniel Jones and Tua Tagovailoa.

What is Brock Wright’s contract breakdown

Brock Wright is under a three-year contract with the Lions. The contract is valued at $12,000,000, which translates to $4 million annual salary. There is also $3,545,000 signing bonus, with $4,600,000 guaranteed. The signing bonus has been prorated over five years. Even though his contract runs out in 2026, he will receive the prorated bonus till 2028. Wright’s contract also includes an option bonus, which will carry on till 2029. In 2025 and 2026, he will receive an active bonus of $15k and $20k per game, respectively. He will be a UFA five days after the 2026 Super Bowl.

What is Brock Wright’s salary breakdown?

According to Over the Cap, Brock Wright’s salary in 2025 is $1,170,000. Apart from the base salary, there are various bonuses totalling $1,459,000. Here is an entire breakdown of his salary structure.

Team Year Salary Bonus Detroit Lions 2021 $660,000 – Detroit Lions 2022 $825,000 – Detroit Lions 2023 $940,000 – Detroit Lions 2024 $1,055,000 $759,000 Detroit Lions 2025 $1,170,000 $1,459,000 Detroit Lions 2026 $3,310,000 $1,544,000 Detroit Lions 2027 – $1,154,000 Detroit Lions 2028 – $1,154,000 Detroit Lions 2029 – $445,000 Total $7,960,000 $6,515,000

What are Brock Wright’s career earnings?

As of 2025, Brock Wright’s career earnings stand at $6,868,000. All of his earnings came from the two contracts he received from the Lions. With one year left on his contract, he might receive better offers to play at a different franchise, helping grow his career earnings even more.

A look back at Brock Wright’s college and professional career

Brock Wright played football regularly when attending Cy-Fair High School. After graduating, he attended the University of Notre Dame and played football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team. The fullback played in 48 games, recording 7 receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown.

While his college career was not impressive, Bright’s professional career showed signs of improvement. As of November 2025, he played 69 games for the Lions. He made 70 catches for 632 yards and 11 TDs.

What are Brock Wright’s brand endorsements and assets?

There are no credible sources that mention Brock Wight having any brand endorsements. However, the fullback has a house in Houston, Texas, where his parents live. Additionally, he and his family also own a 300-acre ranch. There are several animals such as zebras, scimitar oryx, black buck, red stags, gemboks, and many more. He has mentioned that he wants to bring tigers to his ranch in the future.

Brock Wright is enjoying a great career with the Lions. He is getting ample playtime along with a hefty salary. As he gains experience, he is likely to receive better offers and brand endorsements that will help him accumulate millions in the future. Maybe one day he can afford a tiger, if his net worth reaches a certain level.