What is Jacob Saylors’ Net Worth in 2025? All About Lions Kick Returner’s Contract, Salary, Career Earnings and More

Jacob Saylors is a kick returner and backup running back currently signed with the Detroit Lions. After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Saylors’ career graph has been similar to a rollercoaster ride. It has been swinging like anything. After much volatility, the RB has finally found some stability with the Lions, who offered him a professional contract. Now, his career earnings have risen significantly.

What is Jacob Saylors’ net worth?

There are no credible sources that have claimed to know Jacob Saylors‘ net worth as of 2025. The RB received his first professional contract in 2025, so there is very little information about his assets and liabilities to determine his net worth. Currently, he is managed by Ray Haija of Young Money APAA Sports.

Jacob Saylors’ contract breakdown

According to Sportrac, Jacob Saylors received a one-year contract from the Detroit Lions in 2025. According to the contract, the RB will receive $840,000, with no signing bonus or guaranteed money. The Detroit Lions can offer him a contract in 2026, as he will be an exclusive rights free agent. Saylors can either accept the minimum wage or reject it; however, rejecting it will mean sitting out the season.

Jacob Saylors’ salary breakdown

Jacob Saylors is getting a base salary of $840,000. Since it is a one-year contract, the base salary is all he will receive.

Team Year Salary Bonus Detroit Lions 2025 $840,000 – Detroit Lions 2026 ERFA – Total $840,000 –

Jacob Saylors’ career earnings

Jacob Saylors’ career earnings stand at $840,000. Apart from the earnings from his contract with the Detroit Lions, the RB has no other sources of income. However, with the possibility of a contract extension, his future career earnings may increase.

A look at Jacob Saylors’ college and professional career

Jacob Saylors spent five years at East Tennessee State before opting for a career in the NFL. During his five seasons at Tennessee, he played 51 games, making 608 carries for 3,851 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. His performance in receiving was also praiseworthy. He made 91 catches for 781 yards and 3 touchdowns. Saylors made the Second-Team All-American in 2021, First-Team All-SoCon in 2021, and SoCon All-Freshman Team in 2018.

Before joining the Detroit Lions, he also played in the UFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks. During his two stints, he played 11 regular-season games, attempting 117 carries for 600 yards and 6 touchdowns. The RB also made 27 receptions for 189 yards and scored 3 touchdowns. He made the All-UFL Team twice in 2024 and 2025 and was the UFL Rushing Yards Leader in 2024.

Jacob Saylors had stints with the Bengals, Falcons, Giants, and Browns before joining the Lions. However, all those contracts were with the practice squad or for the offseason. In his first season with the Lions, he has only managed 2 carries for 11 yards and no touchdowns.

The kick returner is not off to a good start in the NFL. He will be looking to regain his college and UFL form. Putting in an excellent performance throughout the season will not only benefit him as a player but also get him the attention he deserves. Then only can Jacob Saylors get more lucrative contracts and brand deals, helping him accumulate a fortune from his professional football career.