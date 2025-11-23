Who Is Jake Bates’ Fiancee Presley Folkerts? Meet Lions Kicker’s Pathologist Partner

Detroit Lions’ placekicker, Jake Bates, has been one of the most consistent players on the squad. His success rate on extra points is 94.2%, and on field goals is 76.4%. Fans appreciate that he always tries to give his best on the field. Recently, the placekicker made the fans even happier with an off-court announcement. In 2024, Jake Bates announced his engagement to his high school sweetheart, Presley Folkerts. The couple tied the knot in March 2025.

Who is Jake Bates’ fiancée, Presly Folkerts?

Presley Folkerts was born in 1999, but her exact birthday remains unknown. She has always been a resident of Texas, U.S.A. She completed her schooling in Tomball, Texas. After graduating from high school, Presley attended Texas A&M University and Baylor University, majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Jake Bates and Presley Folkerts’ relationship

Jake Bates and Presley Folkerts had known each other for years, but they did not always have a romantic relationship. Since both of them were from Texas, they first met in their fifth-grade homeroom. They became high school sweethearts during their sophomore year at Tomball High School.

However, after graduation, they went their separate ways to pursue their careers. Years later, the duo reconnected at a mutual friend’s engagement in February 2022. From there, it didn’t take long for them to rekindle their old love for each other. After dating for two years, Jake Bates and Presley Folkerts announced their engagement in July 2024. The placekicker proposed to Presley.

Jake Bates and Presley Folkerts had a small, intimate wedding in March 2025. The wedding took place in Hockley, Texas. Only their families were present during the wedding. Presley posted the pictures of their wedding on her social media handle. The couple had their honeymoon in England, where they also visited Old Trafford and watched Manchester United in action. They stayed at a countryside inn, played golf, and even visited restaurants and coffee shops.

What does Presley Folkerts do for a living?

Presley Folkerts is a speech-language pathologist based in Texas. She treats patients who have communication and swallowing problems. Her patients come in all ages, and they are completely dependent on her guidance and expertise. Presley is quite good at her profession. While her husband tries to make a difference in the field, she aims to create a difference in society with her experience and knowledge.

Jake has always admired her and continues to do so. The couple is successful and in their respective field, and most importantly, they are always there for each other. Presley even visited him during matchdays and cheered for him from the stands. Having already found her life partner and put a ring on her finger, Lions‘ placekicker will be working hard towards putting that Super Bowl ring around her fingers someday.