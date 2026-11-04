“You Don’t Want To Misspeak”: Erin Andrews Reveals Hardest Part of Being a FOX Sideline Reporter After Jack Campbell’s Scary Injury

A scary injury on live television leaves everyone watching hoping for clear answers, and it leaves sideline reporters choosing their words with real care. Jack Campbell’s injury during FOX’s Lions-Vikings broadcast put Erin Andrews in a difficult spot, one every sideline reporter dreads. She has now explained why that is the hardest part of the job.

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“So, anyways, and that’s also the hard part of what we do is having to report on it,” Erin Andrews said on Calm Down With Erin and Charissa. “You don’t want to misspeak. You don’t want to; you just want to handle it with as much grace and let the trainers do their gigs, and let the, you know, I felt bad even asking PR, like, ‘Do you have an update?’ But I think the biggest thing that we saw, and it was happening right away, you talk about, you have to, I don’t know. Oh, you were talking about the guys don’t really know what’s going on.”

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Jack Campbell went down early in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 19-15 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

It happened on a third and 15 from Detroit’s 35-yard line. Kyler Murray threw a short pass over the middle to tight end T. Hockenson, who picked up 10 yards before E. O’Neill and Campbell brought him down at the 25. Campbell and teammate J. Rolder were both hurt on the play, and the game stopped for an official timeout at 14:48.

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Campbell was checked on the field, strapped to a backboard and carted off. He stayed at a local hospital overnight so doctors could monitor a neck injury.

The Lions kept their update brief.

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“Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital,” the team said, adding, “Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time.”

By Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell sounded encouraged. Speaking on his weekly radio spot with Costa and Jansen with Heather on 97.1 The Ticket, he admitted it hasn’t been easy.

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“It’s not easy because he’s gonna always be on our minds over here,” Dan Campbell said on Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket. “The good news is he is improving, but we also — we got a job to do, and this is what we’re tasked with, and there’s a reason why we go through all this stuff.”

He also made it clear the team has to keep moving, saying “adversity comes in all shapes and sizes, and we gotta overcome everything that comes our way.”

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When asked how the injury affected the locker room, he said hearing that Jack is doing better has been good news for the group.

“Well, I think the thought of him, knowing he’s doing better, you know, and I’ve kept the captains up to date, and they’ve let the other guys know is good news,” Dan Campbell said.

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Still, with so few specifics shared, concern around the football world hasn’t gone away.

Quarterback Jared Goff spoke on The Ticket later that day.

“We’re doing all right,” Goff said. “Obviously, a lot of injuries that affected a lot of guys’ seasons, but certainly the one that’s the scariest is Jack. And again, yeah, the positive updates are great and we know that, yeah, things are heading in the right direction right now and hoping for the best for him.”

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As for Campbell’s season, he has played seven games for Detroit in 2026. He has 57 combined tackles, 29 of them solo and 28 assisted, along with one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. He also has a fumble recovery for 12 yards, though he hasn’t recorded a sack or an interception yet.

How serious the injury is remains unclear, and there is no confirmed timeline for his return.