“You Keep Asking”: Enraged Dan Campbell Walks Out of Press Conference After Reporters Hound Lions HC Over Sam LaPorta’s Future

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027 if no long-term deal is reached with the franchise. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his four-year, $9.46 million rookie deal. LaPorta confirmed this month that the contract negotiations have reached a “stalemate.” And then on the Pardon My Take podcast, he revealed he won’t mind getting paid somewhere else if he doesn’t get a contract in the next three months.

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Since then, the talk about LaPorta’s future in Detroit has grown rapidly. And even though the tight end has shared he doesn’t feel right about this situation becoming a distraction for the team, it certainly has reached head coach Dan Campbell.

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“I’m not answering anything. I’ve answered this I don’t know how many times,” Campbell told reporters before walking out on Friday. “I said I didn’t want it to be a distraction, and now it’s becoming one because you keep asking these things. That’s why.”

Campbell abruptly ended his Friday press conference after reporters continued pressing him about the tight end’s future in Detroit. The outburst came after Campbell had already addressed LaPorta’s recent comments about stalled contract negotiations. The Lions coach had insisted the situation was not affecting the locker room, but the repeated questions eventually wore on him enough to walk away from the podium.

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LaPorta reignited the conversation earlier this week during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast. The 25-year-old expressed frustration that Detroit had not reached an extension agreement with him, despite his contributions to the team.

“It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt,” LaPorta said. Referring to the back injury that ended his 2025 season, he added, “I break my f——g back for this team. And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m ballin’, and maybe they’re just not showing the love.”

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LaPorta also made it clear that he would be willing to move on if the two sides could not agree on a deal.

“I’m gonna continue to go do my thing and ball out, and in three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s gonna be all good,” he said. “I’ll go get paid somewhere else.”

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Campbell, however, has maintained that he knows the kind of player and teammate LaPorta is. Before his press conference ended, the coach said he was not taking the comments personally and believed the tight end remained committed to the team.

On Friday, LaPorta also clarified that his intention was not to suggest he wanted out of Detroit. He said he wanted to remain with the Lions but acknowledged the emotional strain of waiting for a new contract, particularly with his family preparing for the arrival of his first daughter.

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“We want to be here with the Lions,” LaPorta said, adding that he understood the front office ultimately makes the decisions.

The tight end is in the final year of his rookie contract, and negotiations reportedly stalled earlier this month. While general manager Brad Holmes handles those discussions, Campbell has repeatedly faced questions about the situation ahead of a crucial divisional matchup.

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LaPorta has given Detroit plenty of reasons to value him. After undergoing surgery for a herniated disk last November, he has returned with 27 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns through five games. His production has helped make him an important part of the Lions’ offense.

For Campbell, the priority remains keeping the contract dispute from spilling into the team’s preparations. But after repeatedly reassuring reporters that LaPorta is locked in, the coach made clear he had nothing more to add.