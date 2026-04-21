“Little Bit Corny”: Russell Wilson Responds After Seahawks Teammate Revealed His True Locker Room Persona

There is no denying that quarterback Russell Wilson is one of the most dangerous dual-threat stars in the NFL. But beyond the gridiron, he has grown into a polarizing figure, with his former teammates offering both praise and criticism. But, regardless of what one said about him, Wilson hasn’t shied away from expressing his quirky personality. The QB replied to former Seattle Seahawks DE Cassius Marsh’s comments on social media.

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“You were always a great teammate. Plus a Baller.” Wilson wrote on his Instagram story, sharing the clip that had Marsh’s take.

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“He was a great teammate and kind and courteous, he worked hard,” said Cassius Marsh on the Victory Degree podcast earlier. “First guy in the building and the last guy out of the building. Russ was dope. It’s almost like he is so nice that you think that it is not real. He does come off a little bit corny at times, but he is just being himself. He is a really, really good dude. I never had a bad experience with Russ.”

Russel Wilson is still in the league for a reason. His numbers still prove that he’s one of the best veterans, having never recorded fewer than 2,000 yards until the 2025 season. But what throws people off is his one-of-a-kind personality. Some fans used to get bugged with him ending almost every press conference with a cheer, like, ‘Go Hawks!’ or ‘Let’s Ride.’ Odd mannerisms like this took attention away from his game.

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For example, Wilson was mic’d up in a game against the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He was heard saying things like “Unwavering belief!” and “Clear eyes!” Seattle wins the game, but all fans could focus on were these slogans from the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Offensive tackle Germain Ifedi told ESPN that Wilson isn’t pretending. He actually says things like that and always has a positive attitude. But what got to people was his maintaining that attitude even when he wasn’t having a great time on the field.

Russell Wilson no longer had the help of the ‘Legion of Boom’ defense when he left Seattle. His last season as a Seahawk, and the years following it until now, have been losing seasons for the QB. Yet, Wilson remains undeterred. Fox Sports 1’s Nick Wright thought that attitude to be “fake.” Because even if Wilson got yelled at, he simply carried on as if nothing had happened. But, there are still some former players who attest that Wilson has always been his true self.

“I’ve known him for seven years — it’s hard to fake the funk for seven years,” former Seahawks defensive end Chris Avril told ESPN. “It’s hard to put on a show for seven years. So yes, how you see him on TV and how you see him on the field — he really lives that way, and he really is that way.”

Bobby Wagner, who spent all ten seasons at the Seahawks with Wilson, called him inspiring and a future Hall of Famer. Even after they left Seattle, they always swapped jerseys, facing each other, displaying mutual respect. He was made fun of at times by his own teammates, but this oddball of a QB has never once expressed any discontent because of it.

However, there is no smoke without fire. The former Seahawks QB did invite some of the hate that he faces.

Russell Wilson isn’t completely free from blame

While Cassius Marsh had a highly positive experience with Russell Wilson in the locker room, not all his teammates shared the same sentiment. Some of his former colleagues often questioned his authenticity, while he was under criticism for star treatment in the Seahawks locker room.

He did enjoy some preferential treatment, as he was scoring contracts with teams even after relatively disappointing performances. When Sean Payton was named the Denver Broncos’ head coach in 2023, he removed the office that Wilson had in the facility. Many regarded that to be proof that the QB enjoyed a lot of perks by the management. But there were players who disliked him for genuine reasons.

The former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch shared the locker room with Wilson for four seasons, but they had a strained relationship. He felt that the QB got special treatment from then Hawks coach, Peter Carroll, which didn’t sit well with him. Seattle went with a pass play in the 2014 Super Bowl, instead of relying on Lynch. He was intercepted, and the New England Patriots defeated the reigning champions.

Marshawn Lynch said that he will only respect Russell Wilson as a player and a quarterback. But that is all he will be to the RB: a quarterback. It’s a tough legacy to carry for someone of Wilson’s career, when he stands the chance of being one of the most celebrated QBs in the league.