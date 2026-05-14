Livvy Dunne Sends a 1-Word Message to Olivia Ponton as Joe Burrow’s GF Turns Heads

Olivia Ponton may be in the news for her rumored connection with Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow. But as an influencer, she holds enough power to spark viral trends, being a fashion connoisseur. On her latest post featuring a bold and creative look, former superstar gymnast and fellow social media queen, Livvy Dunne, turned cheerleader.

Posting from a Miu Miu store in New York, Ponton stunned fans with a head-to-toe tan-themed outfit. She wore a cutout two-piece set and a pair of criss-cross ballet flats. To add something new to the combination, Ponton wore dark brown nylon socks. Her accessories were kept to a bare minimum, as she sported only a small pair of earrings. Going for an all-brown look is risky, but Olivia Ponton made it look and fun and doable. Her social media ‘twin’ and longtime friend, Livvy Dunne, made sure to appreciate the efforts.

“Mommyyyyy,” the fellow influencer wrote in the comments, to which Ponton responded with a series of hugs and kisses: “xoxooxox.”

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Imago Olivia Ponton arrives on the red carpet for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA NYP20251104557 SERENAxXUxNING

Dunne and Ponton have maintained a close bond over the last few years. The two were spotted hanging out late into the night in NYC back in June 2025. Dunne also celebrated Ponton’s 23rd birthday with her. Both women have also partnered with major brands such as Vuori and American Eagle. Both have also notably modeled for Sports Illustrated.

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Being a model, fashion comes naturally to Ponton. Two weeks ago, Ponton shared her look from an afterparty post the Met Gala, which was soft and glamorous at the same time. Ponton went for a baby pink corset and lace skirt, and paired them with up sparkly, winding heels. Dunne showed up in the comments here too, writing, “Angel fairy princess.”

Lately, neutrals seem to be her calling. She also attended the Miami Grand Prix in a head-to-toe all-white look. The only pop of color was a pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses.

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Livvy Dunne was far from the only one reacting lovingly to Olivia Ponton’s Miu Miu look. Fans quickly poured into the comments section with swooning reactions of their own.

Fans took notes from Olivia Ponton’s sleek look

“Just casually slaying,” one fan wrote, aptly capturing the feel of the look.

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Brown is a foolproof color for any occasion. But as accommodating as it is, it is tricky to hit the brief when it comes to experimenting with this color. And Ponton really made a bold move here, sporting a color so naturally associated with fall in the blazing summer. Simple, but effective.

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“Cutie angel,” social media star Ella Mendelsohn commented. Specializing in the fashion and beauty genre herself, she’ll know a good outfit when she sees one.

“editorial without trying,” another user wrote. It’s not wrong to make that correlation. Having been a cover model herself, Ponton would know some things about putting together a trend-setting look.

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“Love this outfit!” Another fan wrote. Her followers can always count on her to present them with some eye-catching looks. It’s amazing how she keeps her looks fresh and statement-worthy so regularly.