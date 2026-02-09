Logan Paul Ditches Brother Jake to Support Bad Bunny After Rejecting Super Bowl LX Half Time Show

We’ve wrapped up what was one of the most controversial and talked-about Super Bowl halftime performances of all time, with Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny taking the stage. The show brought in heavy criticism from across the country, with influencer Jake Paul being one of the many opposers.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” the influencer/boxer wrote on X. “Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them). You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

Logan Paul didn’t agree with his brother’s stance on the matter.

“I love my brother, but I don’t agree with this,” he quote-tweeted. “Puerto Ricans are Americans, & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

This is a developing story…

