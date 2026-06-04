“Love Her to Death”: Stefon Diggs Announces Relationship Update With Cardi B After Public Spat

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B’s relationship is unlikely to escape the spotlight’s glare. Even though they broke up last year, recent developments present a different story. When Diggs was asked point-blank about where things stood between him and Cardi B, he had an answer ready.

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“That’s my child’s mother. I love her to death,” Diggs said when asked by TMZ about their current status in a video that has been making the rounds.

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The New England Patriots WR was posed with the question after he and Cardi B were seen arguing outside a coffee shop. TMZ revealed the couple was engaged in a heated back-and-forth for at least 10 minutes, although the argument didn’t lead to anything major. But the public confrontation led many to believe the two were once again facing problems, which has emerged to be a constant theme in their relationship.

Things have been complicated for some time between Diggs and Cardi B. Before the Super Bowl, the WR was planning to propose to the Grammy-winning artist. But that plan went kaput when rumors of the WR being unfaithful took the media by storm. The two reportedly broke up before the Super Bowl.

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US Weekly reported that the pair had allegedly been on and off throughout their relationship, and that Diggs “betrayed her so many times.” However,

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But the two seemed to be working through this rough patch. Diggs attended a concert during Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama tour, where he also spent time with her and their son backstage. In May, Cardi B came to support the wideout at an event organized by his foundation on Mother’s Day. The two were seen being affectionate with each other.

According to PEOPLE, the rapper needed to get through her tour before she could address this situation. But she allegedly “never closed the door” on her rekindling her relationship with Diggs, a source told the publication. The WR had reportedly “stepped it up” enough to “get her attention.”

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Because the fight happened right after this event, fans thought there was trouble in paradise once again. Diggs also cleared the air around the oddity of the spat and dismissed rumors that things had taken a turn for the worse.

Stefon Diggs issues a clarification on the fight with Cardi B

“I don’t even think that was arguing,” Diggs told TMZ. “You didn’t see me, like, saying anything. It’s okay, women get like that sometimes.”

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In the video, Cardi B was animatedly saying something to Diggs, who was standing by his car. However, when asked if they were good, he replied that they were “great.”

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Cardi B also had to step in to beat down the unnecessary rumors.

“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?”

Despite the viral argument and months of on-again, off-again reports, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B appear to be in a good place. The WR seems to be putting in the work for them to eventually get out of this situation.