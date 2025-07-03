Love Island Catches Bijan Robinson Off Guard as Falcons RB Admits, “I Can’t Sit Down”

There are game-day reactions. And, then there’s Bijan Robinson summoning his inner narrator, detective, and judge during one wildly chaotic Love Island episode! Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson isn’t just a promising young NFL star; he is also a charismatic personality off the field. Known for his speed and big-play potential, Robinson enters the 2025 season with one goal.

He wants to turn 30-yard runs into 60-yard breakaways. “We all want it… I’ve been working on it a lot this offseason,” he said, talking of his desire for a “Saquon-type season.” But football isn’t his only passion. Robinson is also an aspiring actor and budding DJ, even training on the show Spin Zone. And recently, his off-field humor shone when he posted a hilarious Instagram reaction to Love Island USA, joining a growing list of NFL fans like Tommy DeVito and Jaxson Dart, who have also shared their feelings for the show.

It turns out Love Island USA Season 7 just broke his composure. In a hilarious and brutally honest IG Story reacting to Episode 26, Robinson gave a close peek at his unfiltered thoughts. And, now fans know, he was fully in the villa emotionally. He even captioned it, “My true reaction to this freaking show! I can’t sit down man,” as he gave a play-by-play commentary of the Islanders’ drama-packed night. As soon as Taylor appeared on screen, caught once again wavering between Clarke and Olandria, Robinson blurted, “Taylor, send him outta here.” He even went as far as to mimic Taylor’s posture in the most unflattering way possible, butt out, shoulders slouched, with a humorous touch.

The camera then cut to Cierra and Nic getting cozy during lights out, and Robinson’s voice-over was immediate: “Every single night they’ve been doing this.” After witnessing the villa’s drama reach new heights, Robinson jokingly called out, “Alexa, play P-Power.” Taking to the next scene, when Amaya broke down in tears (again), Robinson reacted with a straight face, “What’s new?” Going forth, as Austin delivers a blunt explanation to Amaya about their lack of romantic chemistry, telling her he’s “not feeling that spark” and that it wouldn’t be fair to continue, Robinson mocks him. When Austin dramatically announced, “I got a text!” Robinson raised a “Vote Off Austin” placard, shouting, “Text this!”

Robinson also played detective when watching the video, trying to identify who wrote the letter to whom. His energy was definitely chaotic but fun. In the final segment of the reaction, when Austin smugly said, “I don’t know how you’ve made it this far,” Robinson, holding up his “Vote Off Austin” sign again, deadpanned, “That one’s from me.” We know Bijan Robinson for his serious focus on football, but moments like these, where he shows his fun, humorous side, win our hearts.

Meanwhile, as he enjoys his time off-season with such antics, he is also focused on what lies ahead, hunting for an MVP season. He even remarked, “When it gets to the season, it’s time to go show it and go do the work the right way.” Robinson averaged 85.6 rushing yards per game and 25.4 receiving yards per game in 2024 and looks forward to building yet another peak season as a dual-threat back. And, to keep the pressure off, he has his eyes set on the Love Island drama. But he is not the only NFL star who closely follows the storyline.

Bijan Robinson is not the only NFL Love Island fan

This offseason, it looks like the major topic of discussion among NFL stars revolves around recoupling, Casa Amor, and vote-offs. Even Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito just revealed he and rookie Jaxson Dart have bonded over their shared fandom. DeVito told reporters, “Me and Jaxson might go on ‘Love Island.’ We’ve talked about it, so we really don’t know what’s about to happen.” While DeVito quickly clarified they aren’t watching every night, he admitted, “From time to time, if we get an off day, we watch it and talk about it.”

Not just this, according to sideline chatter, players from the Chicago Bears have also been caught on a hot mic during practice discussing Love Island. Even sports journalists like Matt Schneidman are leaning into the crossover, joking on The Offensive Line podcast about which NFL players should go on the show. Though there’s no official list, fans online have picked their NFL dream cast for Love Island.

Travis Kelce leads the pack with his charm and reality TV résumé, while DK Metcalf’s bold style and confidence spell “bombshell.” Gardner Minshew’s humor makes him a natural, Bijan Robinson already acts like a villain narrator, Saquon Barkley gives off smooth charisma, and Joe Burrow’s chill energy fits the slow-burn romance archetype perfectly. So, who is your favorite pick?