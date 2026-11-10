“Love to Be in Colorado Soon”: Ex-Steelers QB & Buffaloes Alum Eyes Coaching Role on Deion Sanders’ Staff

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders took the helm at the Colorado Buffaloes back in 2023 as the head coach of the team. As Sanders continues his coaching journey, a Buffaloes Alumnus and Sanders’ former teammate has eyed working with him in the near future.

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“Of course I have. You know, of course I have,” Pro Bowler Kordell Stewart said in an interview on Awful Announcing. “But you know how that goes. You know, when you have what you need already, sometimes support is more than enough in some cases, and I support him. But of course I love to be in Colorado soon, sooner than yesterday. Um and soon soon maybe five years, whatever.”

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Stewart, who played for the Buffaloes from 1991 to 1994, threw for over 6,000 yards and 33 touchdowns, setting records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions. He also earned second-team All-American honors.

Both Sanders and Stewart played for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2004 and 2005 seasons, which were their last two seasons in the league as well. While playing together strengthened their relationship, they started talking even before that.

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“I have a very good relationship, actually,” Stewart said of Sanders in April 2023. “The first time meeting him was in the Super Bowl because it was Prime Time versus Slash because we could do so much. He added the offensive side just to try to show me out. It worked because they beat us in Super Bowl 30, Steelers versus the Cowboys. And then over time, we kind of stayed in connection indirectly over time.”

Stewart was surely more than happy seeing his former teammate and friend take control of the college program he grew up playing and dominating with, and now says that he wants to “put on that gear and be able to get out there and coach with those kids cuz I love that place, man.”

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Stewart has talked about in the past how he and Sanders keep in touch via text, as the two are part of a “group chat.” While Stewart stated that the Colorado team is his “home,” with Sanders being there, the two could really be a great duo for a team that has been struggling lately, being 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the Big 12 Conference.

Stewart also says that he loves “being around standard,” and want to give the kids his “collective experiences and apply it on their level to help them see the game just a little bit different.” He also wants the kids to “get over their feelings” because no one will “feel sorry” for them.

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“So, you know, that tough love is always a great thing to have with these young men in this time and day because it’s not like it was when I was growing up. The fear of making mistakes nowadays, you know, it’s a different life, you know. So, I love being around it. Yes, Colorado is a spot that I love to be, and, hopefully, in due time, it’ll work,” Stewart said of his ambition of working at Colorado with Sanders.

Meanwhile, Sanders has been in an unprecedented situation, to say the least. The Buffaloes lost 20-10 to the Arizona State Sun Devils last Saturday, with Sanders’ job in deep water.

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“I don’t think about that, man. I’m not here for my job. I’m here for these young men. I’m not built like that. Like I’m really not. Like, I want these kids to graduate, to provoke change in their communities and their lives and their families. I ain’t worried about me. I’m good, my brother,” Sanders said after the loss.

Since joining in 2023, Sanders is 19-26 with the team, and hasn’t found rhythm since finishing 7-2 in 2024 along with his son Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter. But Sanders knows this isn’t the “standard” of the team, which still reminisces about the 2001 Big 12 Championship, with the team winning none since then.

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“The season doesn’t look good,” Sanders said. “It doesn’t look good. I’m not crazy. I can see clearly. You think I’m happy? I’m not happy with the outcomes. I’m not a loser by any means, and I hate the fact that we’re coming up on the short end of these games.”

For now, Stewart can only wait and see if he gets an opportunity to work with his former teammate, while Sanders continues to struggle with his alma mater this season.