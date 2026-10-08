LSU Commit Cancels Visit to Rival College After Lane Kiffin’s Sharp 3-Word Warning: “No More”

Although the LSU Tigers are 4-1 after their 63-14 win over the McNeese State Cowboys, roster concerns are plaguing the team ahead of a busy stretch of conference games. But Lane Kiffin seems to be thinking much further ahead already. Earlier in the year, young prodigy “Baby Grok” or Madden San Miguel posted about receiving an offer to join LSU from Kiffin himself. Now after his recent visit to rival college, Georgia, Kiffin seems to have reached out with a clear message.

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San Miguel posted his response to the LSU coach on X on October 7, along with a screenshot showing his chat with Kiffin.

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“No more decommitting,” the coach wrote in the message.

In the post, the 8th grade football player declared that he had cancelled his trip to University of Kentucky due to the addition of an important game to his schedule. He also added a message for his fans in Kentucky.

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“With this game coming up, I need to stay focused, continue working out, and prepare for next week,” San Miguel wrote. “I apologize to all of my fans and everyone at the University of Kentucky who was expecting me to be there. I truly appreciate the support and understanding.”

He then moved on to another reason he had cancelled the visit. He spoke about the relationship he had built with Kiffin and stated that he didn’t want anything he did to be viewed negatively by Kiffin

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“I also feel like I need to be smart about my future and the relationships I build throughout the recruiting process,” the young football player added. “With Coach Lane Kiffin now at LSU, I don’t want anything I do to be viewed as choosing the opposite side or negatively affect a possible opportunity to be recruited by him in the future.”

San Miguel attended Georgia‘s home game against Western Kentucky on September 12, sitting with other recruits. The versatile athlete, who is now 13, recently scored 250 yards and four touchdowns during his eight grade debut game.

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And according to his latest admission, the Bulldogs aren’t the only ones keeping an eye on the talented player.

San Miguel, who plays as a wide receiver, running back, linebacker, and safety, first caught the college football community’s attention around three years ago. Kiffin reacted to a Bleacher Report article that discussed the athlete, who had apparently decided to go for Clemson over Ole Miss.

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Since then, San Miguel has mentioned his connection to Kiffin on more than one instance. Earlier in the year, San Miguel also claimed that he had spoken to the LSU coach on a jet.

However, the youngster did something similar back in 2024 as well. After listing his top college choices, he declared and flipped commitments to multiple teams.

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“Now having added another school to his list, Baby Gronk has committed to Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Pitt, South Carolina, Texas, USC, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee in the month of June alone,” the Bleacher Report stated.

This isn’t Kiffin’s first time recruiting young prospects. When he first joined USC as head coach, he offered 13-year-old David Sills a scholarship. Sills committed to USC verbally before he even entered high school and was eligible to be recruited.

Although Sills wanted to be a quarterback back then, he eventually ended up playing as a receiver. He didn’t end up at USC either; rather he played at West Virginia. But he did enter the league in 2019, signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. He currently plays as a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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However, in San Miguel’s case, recruitment is still years away. The eighth-grade sensation, who is training to be part of the batch of 2031, is currently focusing on football camp, friends, and social media, where he has garnered over 1.4 million followers.